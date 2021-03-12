Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 3: Henry McCall, Richard Skorman, Arthur Glynn And Olivia Lupia On The Issues

On The Issues

As Colorado Springs continues to grow, development has increased and rents and housing prices have gone up. What are your ideas for balancing growth with supporting that which is already here?

Henry McCall: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Richard Skorman: I have several. First, we need to continue to make sure that new growth pays for itself. Right now, a new single-family house in the City costs 30k more than in the County because we do. Plus help new development create Special Districts that allows them to build needed infrastructure. We are going to reassess our Police and Fire Impact fees and I think we should charge a Park Impact fee, as was suggested in our 2014 Park Masterplan. We also need to be as proactive as we can in incenting the market place to build more affordable and attainable housing by: waiving or discounting fees required by the City, Utilities and Regional Building; creating a substantial land bank with City, Utility and non-profit land; creating an Affordable Housing Trust Fund through public and private sources; invest in eviction prevention services and bridge funding for those who are at risk of losing their homes to gentrification; stand up to neighborhoods that don’t want “those” people moving near them; redo our zoning regs to allow for more density; and finally offering much more pro-active inclusionary zoning options for new Apartment complexes.

Arthur Glynn: The American dream is alive and well! Our citizens came to Colorado Springs to raise their families, enjoy good paying jobs, celebrate our great outdoor lifestyle and most importantly, be happy. We need to attract those jobs that bring people who aspire to make a better life and make our community vibrant, retaining the magic we know as Colorado Springs. The concept of a "rising tide, raises all boats" applies here. Economic diversification is key to our continued prosperity and we as a city are making great strides to achieve just that.

Olivia Lupia: I believe the free market is one of the best tools for meeting supply and demand needs, and that businesses will rise to meet those needs as appropriate. The city can focus on approving community-appropriate infill projects, reducing fees (for example, it should not cost $30,000 more in fees to build a house inside city limits versus the county), and determining how much growth the city can realistically and sustainably tolerate.

Should Colorado Springs continue to spread out and grow to the north and east, or should the city focus on more and denser infill projects within city limits?

Richard Skorman: Absolutely. As we redo our building and zoning codes (Re-tool COS) and implement our Comp Plan (Plan COS), we need to allow for density and uses, like tiny home villages, micro apartments, accessary dwellings and more density in appropriate residential neighborhoods and conversion of office and commercial to affordable and attainable residential. We also need to do better planning with the County for the urban level density that they are allowing to ensure that growth doesn’t negatively impact the Region, Utilities and the residents of the City.

Arthur Glynn: The growth rates Colorado Springs is experiencing requires a comprehensive analysis to include both infill projects and expansion. It also requires coordination between City Council and the Board of County Commissioners to develop a comprehensive plan to meet this growth. Currently, there is somewhat of an exodus from Colorado Springs to outlying areas due to a dearth of available housing and associated permitting and development costs. People are voting with their wallets and if we fail, they may very well be forced to move elsewhere.

Olivia Lupia: There needs to be a balance of both. I am in favor of more infill projects, but not at the price of radically changing or compromising existing communities/neighborhoods. We also need to keep in mind the effects on the entire city as we continue to expand outward (transportation, utilities, new infrastructure, etc.). At this point in time there needs to be some level of new development to address the growth the city is experiencing, but again all in balance with what the city can sustainably support in the future.

What should be the city's infrastructure investments over the next 10-20 years?

Richard Skorman: The biggest one needs to be parks, new greenway infrastructure, broadband and new electricity generation (renewable) through rooftop solar and neighborhood battery storage and Regional Transportation infrastructure that allow for options to driving large vehicles that are most empty like Greenways, Front Range Passenger Rail, door to door Jitney service, HOV lanes and guided-route bus lane service.

Arthur Glynn: Colorado Springs is lagging in infrastructure development though efforts to improve our potholes through additional taxes has made some headway. The biggest challenge will be access to sufficient water. This problem exists for all of the front range, though given our projected growth rates, we will have to address this issue sooner than later. Fortunately, Colorado Springs Utilities has been proactive and is securing water from across the state.

Energy diversification is another critical need and fortunately, Colorado Springs Utilities is diligently working to achieve that diversification through the use natural gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric while maintaining resilient and economical power generation.

Olivia Lupia: Only what is needed to support growth and redevelopment. More importantly, we should be focusing on maintaining and updating/upgrading our existing infrastructure before focusing on anything new that is not absolutely necessary.

What do you see as priorities or gaps in efforts for economic diversification?

Richard Skorman: It’s a gift that we have so many employers and federal help with our military bases and we need to continue to provide as much infrastructure as possible to retain and expand them. Although we should continue to promote and grow tourism, we need to refocus from lower paying service jobs to ones that provide an income that now fits with our increasing cost of living to higher ones related to outdoor recreation opportunities instead of attractions. How we invest in our recreation opportunities, Greenways, transportation infrastructure, workforce housing and expand our Urban core will drive more investment in small businesses and entrepreneurs relocating their business here because of our great quality of life, bringing better paying and more diverse job opportunities. We also need to focus more Economic Development opportunities in the Southeast and Near East corridors, where work opportunities are lacking for those who need them most.

Arthur Glynn: Colorado Springs has the advantage of having five military bases which has brought in quite a bit of federal dollars. Associated with this is the efforts to make Colorado Springs the permanent home for USSPACECOM. Though Huntsville, AL was designated as the home during the waning days of the last administration, the merits of Colorado Springs are still being pursued and should not be discounted. Having Amazon build their 4 million square foot distribution center here is clearly a step in the right direction and adds to economic diversification. Additionally, the expansion of UCCS will further add to our diversification.

Olivia Lupia: I do not believe there are any gaps. Historically, we have been a military dependent town, which we need to continue to foster. It is important to continue to capitalize on what has made Colorado Springs what it is - our military academy, bases, and defense contractors, Olympic headquarters and facilities, two 4-year colleges, and a large community college network. We are seeing diversification (Amazon facility, technology startups, etc.), but rather than whole sale focus on diversification we need to focus on strengthening our ties with our historic and well established economic drivers and encourage diversification through other avenues, especially by inviting companies interested in supporting our traditional Colorado culture and lifestyle in lieu of changing it to be more like where they came from.

As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, what do you see as the number one success of the city in the last 150 years, and what is the number one issue the city has not gotten right, either through lack of trying or some other reason?

Richard Skorman: Our biggest success is the passage and renewal of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax, protecting 10,000 acres of open space that would have been developed, building 100 miles of new trails and building dozens new parks. General Palmer would be proud, but there is still much more work to do.

Arthur Glynn: Gen William Palmer, if alive today would be dumbfounded in what Colorado Springs has become. Originally designed to take advantage of the aura of European spas, it is the "western spirit" that brought a great many here and still do today. Thus, our growth has been both a blessing and a curse. We failed to anticipate the extent of the impact that growth brought and its implications. When Katharine Lee Bates penned "America the Beautiful", it was symbolic of our great nation and remains today. We sit at the base of "America's Mountain" and we are "Olympic City USA". It is incumbent upon us to be the guiding light that exemplifies Americas virtues.

Olivia Lupia: Even as the city has grown, we have maintained a small town feel with city amenities. This makes our city unique and has given a sense of nostalgia, comfort, and hospitality to many generations of citizens. It's why we are currently one of the most recommended places to visit. We should not be moving away from that mentality. While we continue to grow, we are not a city like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., or even Denver, and should not use those other metropolitan areas as measuring sticks. Treating our city as such is a mistake, and pushing toward turning Colorado Springs into a modern progressive haven is a disservice to our history and our culture. For the next 150 years, we should strive to keep in mind what makes us unique and desirable, and keep our city on that special path.

Is there anything specific you'd hope to prioritize on the council?

Richard Skorman: Planning for the effects of Climate Change as we continue to become hotter (2.5 degrees hotter than the rest of the State) by doing much more proactive Wildfire response planning, replacing and significantly increasing our Urban Canopy, constructing homes and buildings in the future that rely on distributed, renewable energy to power the air conditioning that will be installed in the future (70 % saturation) and that have as much energy saving materials and appliances as possible.

Arthur Glynn: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Olivia Lupia: Human/sex trafficking has become a pervasive and growing but silent issue in our city and state. Most constituents are totally unaware that our junior highs and high schools have become active hunting grounds for human/sex trafficking syndicates. While some ignore the problem completely and retain the mentality that this true pandemic is non-existent, I consider it crucial that City Council make a point of partnering with school districts, law enforcement, and specialized organizations to introduce and implement education programs that inform both youth and adults about how to protect themselves and others from these predators.