Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 4: Regina English And Yolanda L. Avila On The Issues

On The Issues

As Colorado Springs continues to grow, development has increased and rents and housing prices have gone up. What are your ideas for balancing growth with supporting that which is already here?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: For new development, flex zoning gives the City the opportunity to have multi-family housing in all areas of town. It also gives developers the opportunity to be a bit more creative. I’d like to explore requirements to include an affordable housing component for new development.

For existing development, I support efforts like ADUs to create affordable housing. We also need to ensure that our zoning code is in line with our efforts to encourage and maintain affordable housing.

Should Colorado Springs continue to spread out and grow to the north and east, or should the city focus on more and denser infill projects within city limits?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: I support a focus on infill projects within city limits. It is inevitable that we will continue to grow, but we must do so responsibly - ensuring that connectivity, quality of life, and economic opportunities are available for all of our residents.

What should be the city's infrastructure investments over the next 10-20 years?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: Repairing and upgrading roads, bridges, and sidewalks, but we need to do so in a way that incorporates best practices, such as planting trees along boulevards to decrease the heat island effect or incorporating low impact development to address the inevitable stormwater runoff. We also need a concerted investment in multimodal transportation systems -- more and more people are looking for alternatives to a car. The city needs to ensure that new development incorporates those options - and we need to look for ways to incorporate multimodal transportation in existing neighborhoods.

What do you see as priorities or gaps in efforts for economic diversification?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: The city has focused on economic diversification recently - attracting and encouraging investments in the medical field and cybersecurity are two examples. However, at least two areas need attention - providing affordable and attainable housing, and investing in workforce training and retraining so that our own citizens can take advantage of these economic opportunities.

As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, what do you see as the number one success of the city in the last 150 years, and what is the number one issue the city has not gotten right, either through lack of trying or some other reason?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: The number one success was Palmer's initial investment in trees, parks and higher education - that set the tone and a direction for the city to aspire and become one of the most livable communities in the country. What we have not "gotten right" is how we manage the inevitable growth that flows from being such a desirable place to live. We need to focus on community connectivity - how will future residents want to get around?

Is there anything specific you'd hope to prioritize on the council?

Regina English: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Yolanda L. Avila: As a city, we need to embrace our diversity. That means a city and utilities workforce that reflects our population. By embracing our diversity and amplifying it, we will make ourselves richer.