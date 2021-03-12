Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 5: Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin James-Fletcher Hermes And Mary Elizabeth Fabian On The Issues

On The Issues

As Colorado Springs continues to grow, development has increased and rents and housing prices have gone up. What are your ideas for balancing growth with supporting that which is already here?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Karlie Van Arnam: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: I think we have to have proper infrastructure and hold the developers accountable for the new communities being developed. Like I said before if we get creative with the spaces we already have in the city we can solve the affordability issue and increasing rents.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: We have a community that people love to live in and this is a good thing! The balance is to ensure that as we plan and grow that considerations are made to house people of all economic fortunes. This requires planning and collaboration with those who are investing in building out our communities and ensuring that codes and zoning will support an overall vision of a community where those who work can also live.

Should Colorado Springs continue to spread out and grow to the north and east, or should the city focus on more and denser infill projects within city limits?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: We must balance our growth to not only grow outward, but to also grow from well inside the city boundary. I believe there must be a different approach to infill projects currently underway in the city limits in order to promote higher density housing developments.

Karlie Van Arnam: I believe both of these scenarios have merit. The city should be looking to repurpose underutilized commercial space to transform it into multifamily affordable housing and mixed use spaces. This must be a collaborative effort between existing citizens, developers, and local government to ensure we are considering the individuality of neighborhoods and the needs of current residents. Future development to the north and east must embrace mixed use zoning to allow housing and businesses to exist close by so our citizens can live near where they work and play. The city must also consider the direct impact to utilities and rate increases to the current and proposed residents as well as the impact to public and private transportation when considering development plans.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: Obviously you have to have growth north and east and new developments have to be considered. However I think the city should encourage investors to look at infill projects before considering a new development. The cost of the infrastructure and utility fees and other development costs makes new developments more expensive. If we already have the infrastructure and police and fire department in that area it makes a lot of sense. Just look at the taxes on a new build compared to infill projects. Infill should be the priority and expanding further out from the city after the fact.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: I do not see this as an either/or scenario but instead one where we should infill when appropriate - for instance abandoned shopping centers and retail spots that could be reimagined - AND spread into additional space. What needs to be considered at all times is the impact on our transportation and utilities along with the cost for additional road upkeep.

What should be the city's infrastructure investments over the next 10-20 years?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: Roads, Roads, stormwater, fiber optic network

Karlie Van Arnam: Sustainable growth relies on adequate investment in infrastructure to include roads, public utilities, open space, and transportation. As our populations continues to grow we must ensure the investments we are making in infrastructure today can meet the needs for future demand.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: We need to focus on building up our local airport and getting a commuter train that connects Denver to Colorado Springs. As a city we also need to be looking at expanding roads that offer adequate access to the highway.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: Considering innovative options for less costly public transportation, ensuring that the parks and open spaces we have are maintained while growing additional spaces at a healthy rate. Tackling and building an way to handle our homelessness issues before they become a problem our community can not get their arms around. Training and MAINTAINING our Police Force so that our budget items can be focused on ensuring that we have CRT and Police teams fully equipped as opposed to training the force for others.

What do you see as priorities or gaps in efforts for economic diversification?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: We must diversify our local economy to reduce the reliance on the military as the single largest economic contributor. Offering incentives to new and innovative business that will increase high paying jobs will be essential to grow our local economy.

Karlie Van Arnam: A diversity of job types, income levels, industry and background is essential to a healthy economy. To support a diverse labor force, the city must also have a diverse housing market to meet the needs of all our citizens. Increasing housing accessibility and affordability should be a priority.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: I think we must make affordable housing a priority. It’s not about just creating more apartments. We have to find a way to make homeownership attainable for Colorado Springs citizens. The more flexible we can be with regulation and different building approaches the better off we will be.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: Candidate did not provide an answer.

As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, what do you see as the number one success of the city in the last 150 years, and what is the number one issue the city has not gotten right, either through lack of trying or some other reason?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: Biggest success - preserving our natural landscape and resources. Biggest issue -allowing external influence in our local government and allowing these individuals to profit from the city while allowing the taxpayers to pick up the bill.

Karlie Van Arnam: I would like the city to continue to works towards inclusiveness while embracing and encouraging diversity among our citizens. Colorado Springs needs to be a place that works for ALL of us regardless of our backgrounds, beliefs and preferences. We have a great community and the local government has the duty to attract a culture and population consistent with the vision of our residents.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: I think city of champions and the blueprint that has been rolled out by the city over the last 9 Years is a huge success. Growing up here I never remember seeing a crane downtown. It’s such an exciting time for Colorado Springs and a lot of that has to do with the city of champions initiative. I think the way the bike lanes were implemented is a major concern for many Colorado Springs citizens.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: Having traveled across the United States and the World, Colorado Springs truly is a unique and beautiful place to live - specifically because of the forethought of our founder and his desire to provide us untamed beauty through our parks and open spaces. From anywhere in our city, a 5-10 minute drive allows us to be in nature and that is invaluable. Our growth was not managed well as apartments were not built and advocated for in the 90’s and early 2000’s to the rate that we now know that we need them. I would not want Colorado Springs to become a community of the elite that has to bring in our service professionals from outlying communities.

Is there anything specific you'd hope to prioritize on the council?

Nancy Henjum: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Matt Zelenok: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Karlie Van Arnam: Candidate did not provide an answer.

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes: We live in one of the most patriotic cities in the United States of America. Let’s make sure we show our support for the men and women who currently serve or have served our country and for our local police force, sheriffs department, the fire department and all first responders.

Mary Elizabeth Fabian: Colorado Springs is the place that I have called home and raised my children. It has been my “land of opportunity” and I have focused my energies for many years to giving back. It is important to me that our district and community as a whole is represented by individuals who understand that they are merely the voice for the community and have a responsibility to consider and represent those needs and concerns above all other things. District 5 has been poorly represented and an example is Rustic Hills. It is time for our Council to represent the citizens of Colorado Springs in a responsible, forward thinking, holistic way.