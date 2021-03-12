Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 6: Garfield Johnson And Mike O’Malley On The Issues

What purpose does city government serve for its citizens?

Garfield Johnson: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Mike O'Malley: The City of Colorado Springs has an inherent responsibility to provide for the safety and security of its citizens. The City also has a responsibility to provide an infrastructure which supports its residents and commerce. In addition, unique to Colorado Springs is its vital interest to preserve its national treasures - Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, and other parks, trails, and open spaces.

What are your Top 3 priotities?

Garfield Johnson: Candidate did not respond to the survey.

Mike O'Malley: Continued strong support for Colorado Springs' current City and Utilities’ leadership, which have been doing a phenomenal job of managing the growth of the City and the challenges of COVID-19. Enhance the leadership team by putting my engineering, military, and National Security training and experience to work for the future of Colorado Springs.

District 6 will be a landing zone for the estimated 230K people to call Colorado Springs home in the next decade. We must welcome them with the infrastructure and services of a world class city. The City has the corporate knowledge to manage significant growth, but it needs to consider alternative funding streams in addition to the current use of Special Districts. We should keep our standards high and manage the growth in a responsible manner. Another focus area needs to be the Major Thoroughfare Plan, which should include the widening of Marksheffel Rd. The math is simple… think big and make it beautiful.

It is extremely important that we have a prioritization on the funding for parks and open spaces. Our City identity is inextricably linked to the beauty and grandeur of our parks and open spaces and for this reason we need unequivocal support.

