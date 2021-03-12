Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 2: Jay Inman, David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger And Randy Helms On The Issues

On The Issues

As Colorado Springs continues to grow, development has increased and rents and housing prices have gone up. What are your ideas for balancing growth with supporting that which is already here?

Jay Inman: Build more houses. Rezoning and Infill conversations must first consider neighbors. We have a messy problem set around annexation. It is easier to annex then manage development. Doing it the other way, annexing developed areas, is painful as utilities and traffic must integrate housing areas already mature in building but lacking in stable utilities.

David Noblitt: Creatively looking to infill and subsidies from grant monies to seed more projects that can be self sustaining following their development. It just needs more focus outside of finding ways to give away business growth and rapidly expand our city without infrastructure support.

Dave Geislinger: In addition to the four part affordable housing plan I very briefly discussed in the prior answer, it is important to note that unlike communities that are landlocked, development is going to occur in the open space surrounding our City whether it is annexed into the City or not. Because of this we have already begun to look at our annexation policy (and the related concern about new growth needing to be supported by renewable water provided by CSU rather than the well water that is drying up) and ensure that City standards of development are met. We cannot prevent development, we can try and make sure it meets City standards.

Randy Helms: I believe I have addressed this question in the previous questions. One of the things that government does and should do is provide the roads and infrastructure and public safety needed to support this growth which Is going to continue. Currently new development – ultimately the homebuyer - pays for the infrastructure impacts in several different ways. What is needed is for our city, county, state and federal governments to do is prioritize the dollars they already collect from taxpayers from the gas tax, etc.

Should Colorado Springs continue to spread out and grow to the north and east, or should the city focus on more and denser infill projects within city limits?

Jay Inman: YES - preferably by annexing then developing responsibly. Density and infill projects are discussions for City Council but again, neighbors of these efforts must be permitted to weigh in first. Then Utilities and traffic studied before these resolutions go before Council.

David Noblitt: Creatively looking to infill and subsidies from grant monies to seed more projects that can be self sustaining following their development. It just needs more focus outside of finding ways to give away business growth and rapidly expand our city without infrastructure support.

Dave Geislinger: In assessing impact fees as I discussed in the section on affordable housing, we need to look at incentivizing the type of development that is needed and desired. Infill is needed because it will reduce transportation needs, does not require extension of services and can provide more affordable housing. In revising its water hook-up fees, CSU is already recognizing that it is cheaper to extend services from existing infrastructure than buolding new pipes, and I suspect this will result in less expensive costs for infill. This is the type of investigation we need to to continue moving forward.

Randy Helms: We are a large City. It is predicted by many experts that we will continue to grow adding at least another 250,000 residents in the near future. People are moving here from all over the country especially California. They want to own a home. Our city core is nearly void of places to expand. Development, homebuilding is going where it is available and hopefully more affordable. I have stated previously in the questionnaire that I support infill. That said there are many components including zoning and neighborhood acceptance that have to be addressed. And, as stated before, we will need to address roads and infrastructure, water, energy (renewable and other options) public safety needs, creating and protecting our parks and open space as we grow to ensure a sustainable community

What should be the city's infrastructure investments over the next 10-20 years?

Jay Inman: The 2020s will be about diverse electrical generation. Coal has a steady state cost per kilowatt hour. Right now, propane gas generator blocks are low cost per kilowatt hour but gas costs are more volatile. Renewables - as proven in Texas - do not yet create a stable electrical grid. We must wisely and prudently increase electrical generation in a stable grid as opposed to rushing into the future and having our own 'Texas' moment.

David Noblitt: That which is possible with the available funding. We have a lack of sustainable funding to support the basics. We need to look at how our cities business is being handled, and ensure that we are not selling our future hopes and security for a legacy today.

Dave Geislinger: Broadband investment will be needed to support and enhance public safety, whether there is a public/private investment or not. We are going to have to address transportation infrastructure as well, not just streets but multi-modal to include parking outside the City center with means of access to the core without need of a personal automobile. Utilities will need to address water sustainability, particularly regionally (without impacting the City) as it is the only large source of rebewable water.

Randy Helms: As stated previously roads and infrastructure are 2 important things that government does and should do. Allowing the market to dictate as it has with the “City of Champions” our city should create opportunity and incentives to create a vibrant and sustainable community.

What do you see as priorities or gaps in efforts for economic diversification?

Jay Inman: Number one GAP: Open up. Take off masks, open up businesses, open up schools, and open up churches. If we remove this gap, the sky is the limit for what families can accomplish in our city.

David Noblitt: I believe that we were given a gift during this pandemic. We had a supporting economic influx of people wanting to do things that are outside, entertaining while enjoying the natural beauty of this city. We should build upon that, support the Olympic movement, but also the healthy outdoor wonderment of Colorado. Expanding and supporting that to improve tourism would supplement a economy based primalry on the defense sector.

Dave Geislinger: I am very pleased with the diversification of the economy over the last several years, though we are still too dependent on the military (see Space Force). That said, the business community has shared that new companies have expressed that the lack of affordable/attainable/workforce housing is an obstacle to relocating (a primary reason given for not locating Space Force here) so, more than just a moral issue, housing impacts the economy aas well.

Randy Helms: I’m not sure what your interpretation of diversification is as it appears to be happening with the downtown development of housing, even affordable housing – companies like Amazon coming to our community, etc. is but, as stated before I would support economic incentives and public-private partnerships.

As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, what do you see as the number one success of the city in the last 150 years, and what is the number one issue the city has not gotten right, either through lack of trying or some other reason?

Jay Inman: Water is our number 1 success. That investment straddles the last century and continues to serve our citizens well, but must be diligently continued. Closing Drake might prove to be our most foolish one. We do not yet have any guarantee, once Drake is closed, that we will continue to have a stable electrical grid. As mentioned earlier, stable electrical generation from diverse resources will be our most critical issue in the 2020s.

David Noblitt: We overcame a stigma of being a cut rate, unattractive and dull city. We need to make sure that our new found persona is not so negatively impactful that it destroys what we have here in our location, quality of life, and the beauty of Colorado Springs. That the street smarts of actually taking care of our city, its streets, it cleanliness, its access, is all considered as we race to grow up to a real city.

Dave Geislinger: For the most part, from the founding of our City, we have recognized that it is necessary to bring water to sustain our growth. CSU has almost always looked forward, not just in the next 5-10 years, but with an eye towards the next 5-10 decades! I am proud that through the water regionalization working group our recently approved electric plan, we are continuing to do so. Until the last 8-10 years or so, for the preceding quarter century or so, the City did not appear to make decisions with the same long-term perspective, and we are now forced to try and catch up.

Randy Helms: It is hard to quantify number one. Our city fathers have gotten many things right including providing for water for our community into the future. From the beginning Colorado Springs has understood the importance of Tourism and the Military community to the economy.

The military alone is responsible for at least 40% of our local economy. Storm water and the second order affects are the number one issue we have not gotten right in the recent past. The city is addressing it and let’s makes sure we learn that lesson and do not repeat it. Our community is reluctant to give more taxes when the taxes they pay currently may not be prioritized as they would like. Mayor Suthers has done a very good job illustrating need and the taxpayers have trusted him with approval of funding for storm water, roads and infrastructure and taking care of our legacy like the parks donated by our original developer General Palmer.

Is there anything specific you'd hope to prioritize on the council?

Jay Inman: Open our schools. The most horrible ongoing pandemic is depression and suicide. Not COVID.

David Noblitt: All people need to be heard, they may not all get what they want, but they need to be heard and understood. Thank you for your concern in providing this format.

Dave Geislinger: As a community leader who is also a Hospital Chaplain and front line medical worker in a pandmic, and as an ordained Catholic Deacon for the past 15 years, I have, and will continue to prioritize treating every member of our community with dignity and worth. It is fundemental to who I am, and is basic to becoming the City we want to be. It is intrinsic to governing in the "right way" and, as your City Council", is an example we should be expected to set.

Randy Helms: At the end of this survey my priorities remain the same; Roads and infrastructure, the economy – recovery, and public safety.