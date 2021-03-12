Colorado Springs City Council Election 2021, District 1: Jim Mason, Michael Seeger, Glenn Carlson And Dave Donelson On The Issues

On The Issues

As Colorado Springs continues to grow, development has increased and rents and housing prices have gone up. What are your ideas for balancing growth with supporting that which is already here?

Jim Mason: I think we have to agree to a common operating picture of what we want the city to look like 10, 20 and 30 years from now. Establish the standards for vertical construction, infrastructural requirements, and integration schema toward creating a coexistence among new development and existing habitat. We must intentionally manage growth to allow the new to act as an enhancement of the old. As stated, we must 'balance' a desired coexistence in order to survive and thrive. We will govern and decide in accordance with the shared Vision.

Michael Seeger: We must seek to implement a system of growth that allows for affordable housing to become more prevalent. We must create a society where our citizens can thrive without having to overwork themselves on a daily basis. Partnerships with developers to create affordable housing would allow the markets to have more available units at more affordable prices.

Glenn Carlson: I think ReToolCOS, our comprehensive zoning updating project, will assist in addressing this. It allows for better use of land and a modernized approach, which will allow us to build less expensive housing. Responsible infill projects will also become a priority.

Dave Donelson: We must do the best we can with planning for future growth. At the same time maintenance on our existing bridges, roads and other infrastructure cannot be neglected. It becomes more expensive in the long run if we neglect them. The most effective way to lower rents and housing costs is to increase the supply.

Should Colorado Springs continue to spread out and grow to the north and east, or should the city focus on more and denser infill projects within city limits?

Jim Mason: Both. We must manage our growth in accordance with an agreed Vision. There are obvious situations when growth that enlarges our geographical footprint makes sense and situations when an infill course of action is more appropriate. Or growth is not a one or the other proposition...it is an inclusive and how best equation. The most important element is our shared Vision of where we are going. How we get there will become clear as we converse with; and inform each other.

Michael Seeger: Candidate did not submit an answer.

Glenn Carlson: Both. We will never control the economics of plentiful, inexpensive land to the east. That being said, we must embrace responsible infill projects when needed as well.

Dave Donelson: We will need to do some of each. The infill projects will need to be safe for current residents of the areas surrounding them and not change the "feel" of the area. The current neighborhoods need to be involved in an open process for approval of the project. The growth to the North and East should be planned and "pay for itself" in regards to infrastructure.

What should be the city's infrastructure investments over the next 10-20 years?

Jim Mason: Public Transportation in tandem with continued roadway, byway, and basic infrastructure enhancements.

Michael Seeger: With limited room to grow, especially on the western side of the city, we must seek to create creative infrastructure that allows for the most efficient use of the space available. We must come up with out of the box ideas,such as the Fillmore and I 25 project, that allow for the movement of traffic with limited space.

Glenn Carlson: I believe we should continue to play a major role in a focus to cleaner energy and water conservation.

Dave Donelson: Our infrastructure investments should be enough to cover the required maintenance of existing infrastructure, and any additional which is necessary but not covered by development of annexed areas such as Banning Lewis Ranch North. I will work with Travis Easton, Director of Public Works, and others to identify needs and address them.

What do you see as priorities or gaps in efforts for economic diversification?

Jim Mason: Clearly we must do all we can to attract an assortment of industries to Colorado Springs. Our major two economic contributors Defense and Tourism are worthy and welcomed; however, diversification provides an insurance policy that will underwrite interrupted economic prosperity. I think an enhanced Public Transportation system and an increased quantity of affordable housing will improve our opportunities for attracting new businesses and industries.

Michael Seeger: Colorado Springs has a wide variety of industry and jobs. We must make sure that we are encouraging economic opportunities that allow for the economic success of our community and our citizens. We must seek to make sure that we're a progressive society that is constantly analysing our practices to make sure that they are inline with the needs of our citizens.

Glenn Carlson: As an economist and business owner, I believe there us much work to do in terms of diversifying our economy. We need to make serious investments and be aggressive in nurturing and attracting employers from tech, as an example.

Dave Donelson: I believe Colorado Springs strong performance when compared with other cities during the COVID shutdowns demonstrates our economy is resilient. Businesses are moving to Colorado Springs for multiple reasons - but they are moving here.

As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, what do you see as the number one success of the city in the last 150 years, and what is the number one issue the city has not gotten right, either through lack of trying or some other reason?

Jim Mason: I think our city's resilience and adaptability in thriving through the past century and half of every imaginable challenge known to a community, exemplify best who we are. Our continued progress serves to underwrite our successful and prosperous future. As for an area requiring improvement, I think we must continue fostering greater equity and inclusion. As a community of increasing growth and diversity we will be required to do a better job of ensuring every Citizen receives an equal opportunity to contribute to Colorado Springs’ success as a respected community member. I think the City has made a significant step in the proper direction with the recent hiring of Ms. Danielle Summerville, as the first Community Diversity & Outreach Programs Manager. This action demonstrates unequivocally we are committed and dedicated to recognizing and ridding our city's agencies of the vestiges of bigotry and marginalization, while enhancing a sound foundation of equity.

Michael Seeger: The greatest success of Colorado Springs in the past 150 years is creating a society that is able to exponentially grow and create great opportunities and great lives for our citizens. Through this great success, there is one issue in particular that has arisen. The city was never intended to grow so exponentially and therefore infrastructure in parts of the city cannot keep up with the continual growth. It will be up to us to create creative means of managing the lack of space to improve this infrastructure.

Glenn Carlson: I believe we have done a terrific job of protecting and preserving many of our key outdoor highlights like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Open Space, and Pikes Peak. I believe there is an opportunity for us to diversify our economy much further on the flip side of that question.

Dave Donelson: Colorado Springs number one success has been in finding ways to attract job and wealth producing institutions and businesses to our city. Our forefathers wisdom in securing water rights for the city is another great success. I do believe we have to be careful not to lose the unique flavor and character of Colorado Springs in the pursuit of becoming a "big city".

Is there anything specific you'd hope to prioritize on the council?

Jim Mason: I have addressed all I think appropriate at this time.

Michael Seeger: I have always believed that the government should be the voice of the people and should seek to understand the needs and wants of those that they serve. This is not always the case and I intend to assure my constituents that I will always seek to understand what is important to them and to implement that to the best of my abilities.

Glenn Carlson: City Council needs a fresh face on council. Someone that has had to close their business through the pandemic and has reopened. Someone that understands the struggles of the modern workforce and young professionals. We cannot have the same people in office and expect different results.

Dave Donelson: My four priorities are 1. Public Safety. 2. Infrastructure. 3. Support for small business. 4. Parks, Trails and Open Spaces - General Palmer chose the base of Pikes Peak as the location for his city because of the natural beauty of the area. I love the outdoors and worked two seasons in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana before entering the Army. I run the trails in and around Colorado Springs and have run the Pikes Peak Ascent and other races multiple times. We must maintain and enhance this beautiful treasure left to us by our founding fathers.