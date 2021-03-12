2021 Colorado Springs City Council Voters Guide

This April, all six Colorado Springs City Council districts are up for election. Twenty-one people in total are running, and voters will receive ballots with the candidates that correspond to the district in which they live.

The three at-large council seats are not up for election.

This voter guide was developed based upon KRCC reporting and questions solicited from the public using social media to see what issues are important to voters. A survey was created and sent to all 21 candidates. Their responses are the basis of this voter guide.