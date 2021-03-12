2021 Colorado Springs City Council Voters Guide
This April, all six Colorado Springs City Council districts are up for election. Twenty-one people in total are running, and voters will receive ballots with the candidates that correspond to the district in which they live.
The three at-large council seats are not up for election.
This voter guide was developed based upon KRCC reporting and questions solicited from the public using social media to see what issues are important to voters. A survey was created and sent to all 21 candidates. Their responses are the basis of this voter guide.
- District 1: Jim Mason, Michael Seeger, Glenn Carlson And Dave Donelson
- District 2: Jay Inman, David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger And Randy Helms
- District 3: Henry McCall, Richard Skorman, Arthur Glynn And Olivia Lupia
- District 4: Regina English And Yolanda L. Avila
- District 5: Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin James-Fletcher Hermes And Mary Elizabeth Fabian
- District 6: Garfield Johnson And Mike O’Malley
In addition to the council seats, voters will also decide on one ballot measure: Shall Section 7-90 (c) of the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to allow ballot titles for tax or bonded debt increases to exceed thirty (30) words?
This is an all-mail election and ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, either by mail or through the use of a ballot drop-off box. If returning by mail, the City Clerk recommends mailing the ballot at least nine days in advance of election day. Proper postage is required.