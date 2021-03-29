In Photos: Paying Final Respects To Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday in private at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver at a funeral Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

The 51-year-old husband and father of seven was shot and killed at a Boulder King Soopers last Monday where a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people, including Talley.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Clergy members carry a cross as they walk into a funeral Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was killed in last week’s King Soopers shooting in Boulder, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Family members of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley walk into the late officer’s funeral Mass at Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Monday.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Denver Sheriff Honor Guard members look on as family enters the funeral Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on Monday.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News A Denver Police Honor Guard member lays an American flag over the casket of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on the steps of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Monday.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News An American flag flies on the hearse for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Monday.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Jackie Ward of Aurora, among other passersby, watches and makes a video as the casket of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley is carried down the steps of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Monday.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Denver Police Honor Guard members carry the casket of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was killed in last week’s King Soopers shooting in Boulder, down the steps of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Eli Imadali/For CPR News Denver Police officers stand still as the casket of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley is put in a hearse at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Monday.