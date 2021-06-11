WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis To Announce Second $1 Million Winner of Colorado’s Vaccine Drawing

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
June 11, 2021
Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during an update on the state's efforts to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus during a news conference, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Denver.

Updated at 1:24 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis has announced Stephanie Ward of Littleton as the second winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing.

Ward said at Friday's prize announcement that she and her family had gotten fully vaccinated recently.

The state's first winner was announced last week, and three more winners will be drawn throughout the summer. You are eligible for the drawing if you've been vaccinated in the state of Colorado and are over the age of 18. If you're unsure whether or not Colorado has your vaccine record in the state's database, there's a hotline you can call to confirm.

The drawing is meant to incentivize more people across the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Right now, some 2.7 million people in Colorado have been fully immunized. That's about 47 percent of Colorado's population. Last week, the state was at about 45 percent.

It's still unclear how effective Colorado's vaccine incentives are, and Colorado leaders and experts are split. Mesa County — where the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading — has its own cash vaccine sweepstakes, and Metropolitan State University in Denver is offering five lucky students the chance to win money for tuition.

