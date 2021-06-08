Some Colorado Congress Members Think Colorado’s $1 Million COVID Vaccine Drawing Is Worth A Shot

When Congress sent billions of dollars to state and local governments, most lawmakers thought it would be used to help them deal with the public health crisis. Or help keep small businesses afloat and aid individuals struggling. Or even upgrade needed infrastructure.

But Colorado and other states are using some of that money as an incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get back to work.

“I didn’t really consider it as I was voting on the CARES Act or the American Rescue Plan, but I’m not opposed to it,” said Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter. “We want to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, and if this lottery helps in this regard then OK, great!”

Colorado is following the lead of Ohio — offering a million dollars each to five vaccinated individuals, plus a scholarship program for kids — as an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Other states are jumping on board the incentive train — cash, bonds, state park passes or hunting and fishing licenses. In West Virginia, a hunting rifle is one possible prize for a vaccinated person.