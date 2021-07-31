These areas can flood with less than an inch of rain falling in 15 minutes. Due to loss of vegetation after wildfires, there's little to soak up the falling rain and both flooding and mudslides can occur.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed all weekend

I-70 has been opened and closed numerous times in the past week due to flooding and the threat of flooding. The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates that the road will remain closed through the weekend after mudslides shut the road down Thursday night, trapping more than 100 people on the road overnight.