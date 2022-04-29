After years of slow growth, more home developers are turning their sights to Pueblo

The Pueblo city planning department is currently working with developers on projects that, once approved, could create nearly 1,700 new potential dwelling units. That’s more than double what the city has seen in any year since 2003, according to city planning director Scott Hobson.

In 2007, about 800 single-family lots were platted, Hobson said. That means larger parcels were subdivided into approved building lots and formally mapped accordingly.

Many lots, though, remained undeveloped until recently. Hobson also said that between 2009 and 2018 only around 250 single-family lots were created.



Most of the potential new development is around the edges of the city on land that was annexed during the last 20 years but was never subdivided until recently.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Roads, streetlights and utilities being installed for a new subdivision at the edge of an existing subdivision and homes in north Pueblo.

There are informal discussions regarding a number of potential infill projects, including in the downtown area, that include multifamily units and apartment complexes.

Hobson said out-of-town and national developers are also buying properties and that could lead to larger-scale developments in the future.



Preliminary discussions, rezoning applications and other actions are in the works for projects that could total an additional 6,000 single-family homes or apartments, ranging from affordable housing to more expensive units. The timeline for these projects is variable depending on many factors.

Building permits for new homes in Pueblo are also on the rise too and Hobson says it's looking like they’ll be higher than last year. This means that construction on existing vacant parcels is approved and is likely to begin soon.

