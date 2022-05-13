High Park fire still not contained and continues to spread in Teller County, officials say

Firefighters have not been able to make any progress in containing the High Park fire burning just west of Cripple Creek. In an update from the Teller County Sheriff's Office, officials said the fire occupies around 400 acres, and is continuing to spread.

Matt Norton, incident commander for the fire, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, just east of High Park Road and County Road 11.

"Obviously the conditions yesterday were pretty critical, fire-danger-wise," he said. "We were looking at single-digit relative humidity and wind speeds in excess of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Pretty extreme conditions."

Norton says "a lot of good work was made" on the fire overnight to mitigate its spread and protect homes. He said crews will continue to focus on the Lakemoor subdivision and Four Mile Creek areas.

150 personnel from multiple agencies are working on the fire, which is burning on private and Bureau of Land Management lands. No structures are threatened at this time The cause is unknown.