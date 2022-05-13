High Park fire still not contained and continues to spread in Teller County, officials say
Firefighters have not been able to make any progress in containing the High Park fire burning just west of Cripple Creek. In an update from the Teller County Sheriff's Office, officials said the fire occupies around 400 acres, and is continuing to spread.
Matt Norton, incident commander for the fire, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, just east of High Park Road and County Road 11.
"Obviously the conditions yesterday were pretty critical, fire-danger-wise," he said. "We were looking at single-digit relative humidity and wind speeds in excess of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Pretty extreme conditions."
Norton says "a lot of good work was made" on the fire overnight to mitigate its spread and protect homes. He said crews will continue to focus on the Lakemoor subdivision and Four Mile Creek areas.
150 personnel from multiple agencies are working on the fire, which is burning on private and Bureau of Land Management lands. No structures are threatened at this time The cause is unknown.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell asked the community to bear with firefighters and emergency responders as information continues to roll out.
"I know it's very stressful," he said.
Residents are asked to not call 9-1-1 unless there is an emergency unrelated to the fire.
The Lakemoor subdivision remains under mandatory evacuation orders. Cripple Creek Ranches, Lost Burro Campground and some areas along Mount Pisgah to Teller County Road 1 are on pre-evacuation status.
Evacuees can go to the Cripple Creek High School. Large animals and pets can be taken to the Cripple Creek Fairgrounds.
A town hall meeting will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the Florissant Fire Department for residents seeking information. Updates will also be provided on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page and Twitter account.
