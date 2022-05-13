Man arrested in connection with Akerman fire in Colorado Springs
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the so-called Akerman fire in Colorado Springs.
The police department says the fire was started by smoldering ashes from a resident's fire pit. Joshua Scott Allen was arrested and charged with "Firing Woods or Prairie," a class 6 felony.
The fire broke out around 11:30 Thursday morning in the 6700 block of Akerman Drive on the city's east side, prompting mandatory evacuations.
The fire affected 25 acres. Evacuation orders were lifted by 4 p.m. No structures were lost, although about 20 homes were damaged as a result of the fire.
