Man arrested in connection with Akerman fire in Colorado Springs

By Abigail Beckman
· Today, 12:41 pm
A grass fire in the 6700 block of Akerman Drive in Colorado Springs, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the so-called Akerman fire in Colorado Springs.

The police department says the fire was started by smoldering ashes from a resident's fire pit. Joshua Scott Allen was arrested and charged with "Firing Woods or Prairie," a class 6 felony. 

The fire broke out around 11:30 Thursday morning in the 6700 block of Akerman Drive on the city's east side, prompting mandatory evacuations. 

The fire affected 25 acres. Evacuation orders were lifted by 4 p.m. No structures were lost, although about 20 homes were damaged as a result of the fire.

