Grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport under control

By Obed Manuel
· Today, 3:09 pm
Crews responding to a grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport on May 14, 2022.

Updated at 3:45 p.m.

A five-acre grassfire just north of Colorado Springs Airport is under control.

Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor hotspots, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department public information officer.

Airport access

This is a developing story.

