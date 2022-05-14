Grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport under control
Updated at 3:45 p.m.
A five-acre grassfire just north of Colorado Springs Airport is under control.
Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor hotspots, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department public information officer.
KRDO reports that this is a separate fire from the Alturas fire that caused a shelter-in-place at the airport and forced evacuations on Friday afternoon.
Airport access
This is a developing story.
