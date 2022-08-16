Funding available for El Paso, Teller County businesses to train current employees
As many businesses continue struggling to hire new workers, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $150,000 in federal funds for businesses to train their employees in in-demand industries like manufacturing, health care, and cyber-security.
El Paso and Teller County companies and nonprofits have options including work-based, virtual or classroom training.
Erica Romero with the workforce center said it's a way to help retain and elevate staff.
"The goal is to really help with those current employees, give them some more skills, so that they can hopefully move up and then allow for more entry level positions, so that way the business continues to grow," Romero said.
In the past, organizations have put the funds to work toward various short-term training programs and certifications, Romero said.
"So for construction, they can use it for their OSHA 10 or OSHA 30 certifications," she said. "In health care we've had some of them actually pay for CNA training to upskill their personal care workers to CNAs."
This is the fourth year the funds have been available. The money comes from the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act.
There are mandatory virtual information sessions for employers on 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 and 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2. Recipients will be chosen by Sept. 9.
For more information or to view the application, visit ppwfc.org/funds-for-worker-training.
Additional examples of training include:
- Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
- Lean manufacturing
- Six Sigma
- Total productive maintenance (TPM)
- Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
- Value stream mapping
- Customized ISO
- Rapid cycle product innovation
- AC/DC electricity
- Electrical schematics
- Motors and controls
- Advanced hydraulic
- Business soft skills training, including focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, resiliency training, critical thinking and problem solving
