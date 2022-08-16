Funding available for El Paso, Teller County businesses to train current employees

As many businesses continue struggling to hire new workers, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $150,000 in federal funds for businesses to train their employees in in-demand industries like manufacturing, health care, and cyber-security.

El Paso and Teller County companies and nonprofits have options including work-based, virtual or classroom training.

Erica Romero with the workforce center said it's a way to help retain and elevate staff.

"The goal is to really help with those current employees, give them some more skills, so that they can hopefully move up and then allow for more entry level positions, so that way the business continues to grow," Romero said.