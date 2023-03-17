Colorado Springs mayoral candidate questionnaire: Darryl Glenn

Role and vision

What is your elevator pitch for why voters in Colorado Springs should choose you as the next mayor?

Colorado Springs is my home, and my personal and professional memories are deeply rooted in this city. I've watched the city grow in many ways and in many directions. As a public servant I've navigated people through the economic highs and lows. I was a City Councilmember during the recession of 2008. As a County Commissioner, I've navigated people through loss and devastation during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fire. I credit all these events to strengthening my relationship with the Lord.

What do you see as the role and/or function of city government?

Public Safety Infrastructure Eliminating regulations that hinder the use of personal property, business development and expansion, and individual liberty.

What is the number one challenge facing the next mayor of Colorado Springs, and how would you address it?

My top priority is fixing our growing crime problem. My goal is to make Colorado Springs the safest city in the nation. I believe this focus will prove to be the most crucial factor in the attraction, expansion, and retention of our businesses and workforce development.

What is your vision for Colorado Springs in the next 25 years, and what realistic policies do you propose to get us there?

My goal is to make Colorado Springs the safest city in the nation. My plan involves reallocating funds away from services that are best performed by the private sector, reinvesting those funds into strengthening our core services and building our emergency reserves.

Law enforcement / Public Safety

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Our most pressing issue is fixing our growing crime problem. I will implement the following proactive policing plan: I will be personally involved in improving public safety employee retention, recruitment, and community relations. There will be a renewed emphasis on arresting all criminals. I support modifying our city code to increase penalties (to include jail time) for crimes against our citizens and their property. I will lead a coalition to repeal legislation that makes it easier for people to commit crimes and legislation that creates personal liability for first responders lawfully performing their duties. I will impose a city-wide zero tolerance policy for panhandling and violators will be arrested. Improving response times and protecting private property will receive greater emphasis.

What is your response to the findings from the audit on how the Colorado Springs Police Department uses force? What, if any, changes need to be made to the way CSPD operates?

The Department has already incorporated several recommendations. Community relations can be improved with more transparency into training techniques and more conversations about personal responsibility and appropriate conduct during law enforcement interactions.

What do you think of the current relationship between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the public? Is it acceptable or should more be done, and if so, what?

Community relations can be improved with more transparency into training techniques and more conversations about personal responsibility and appropriate conduct during law enforcement interactions.

What do you think of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC)? What would you do differently with this commission or its purpose if given the chance?

I do not support LETAC or any civilian oversight commission for the Police Department. Police accountability falls under the authority of the Mayor. The Mayor is ultimately accountable to the people.

Emergency officials are implementing new notification software and other measures in the case of a wildfire or other hazard, but some residents say that isn’t enough. How would you address their concerns?

I was a County Commissioner during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fire. I understand the difficulty of navigated people through loss and devastation after a fire. These two fires highlighted the major weaknesses in our community emergency preparedness and planning. We must remain vigilant and prepared for future incidents. Some of the major lessons I learned center around the importance of community input, evacuation modeling, reporting of times/maps to the public and establishing evacuation standards for development. Preparing for future wildfires and other hazards will be a major point of emphasis in my administration.

Growth

How do you define sustainable and responsible growth, and is the city successful in growing responsibly and sustainably?

Colorado Springs is a destination of choice and it’s a privilege to live in this city. Unfortunately, the city is growing at an unsustainable rate. I support implementing a new enhanced water supply rule for future developments and annexations. My support for the current or any increased percentage water rule, will be based on an objective and verifiable assessment of our current water supply, our ability to respond to on-going drought conditions, risk for wildfires, and our ability to provide core services like public safety for current residents and future annexations. I do not support any future annexations without the adoption of these new rules based on these criteria.

What different approach would you take, if any, to help address housing affordability?

In my opinion, the government cannot solve the affordable housing crisis, nor should it attempt to implement policies that interfere with property rights. The government has an important role in administering and enforcing safety standards for housing. However, when it comes to affordability, the government’s role should be limited and constantly monitored to avoid infringing upon private property rights. I also believe that it’s not the government’s job to use tax-payer funding to artificially influence the affordable housing market. Housing affordability within any community is not a fundamental right. Finally, I will implement a more balanced infrastructure improvement plan for our streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and parks. Our older neighborhoods will be elevated to the same standard as our newer developments.

Infill is identified in the PlanCOS master plan as a key strategy for the city moving forward, and yet, council is currently debating annexations. How do you define infill and how do you balance it with annexations?

I will implement a more balanced infrastructure improvement plan for our streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and parks. Our older neighborhoods will be elevated to the same standard as our newer developments. I do not support any future annexations without the adoption of new rules based on water and the ability to provide public safety support.

What do you think of the recent water service extension ordinance passed by council and signed by the mayor aimed at limiting annexations based on water supply? What would you have done differently?

I support implementing a new enhanced water supply rule for future developments and annexations. My support for the current or any increased percentage water rule, will be based on an objective and verifiable assessment of our current water supply, our ability to respond to on-going drought conditions, risk for wildfires, and our ability to provide core services like public safety for current residents and future annexations. I do not support any future annexations without the adoption of these new rules based on these criteria.

How do you balance maintaining the character of Colorado Springs with the need for development? What is the character of Colorado Springs?

We need to implement a more balanced infrastructure improvement plan for our streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and parks. Our older neighborhoods will be elevated to the same standard as our newer developments.

Transportation / Infrastructure

What is the most important infrastructure project needed in Colorado Springs right now, and how would you address it?

We must deal with our growing crime problem and establish a safe community. I believe this focus will prove to be the most crucial factor in the attraction, expansion, and retention of our businesses and workforce development. Moreover, a heightened focus on establishing a safe community is essential to the quality of life for our residents, maintenance of a healthy tourism industry, and fulfilling our role in supporting our military members, veterans, and their families.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in Colorado Springs? What plans, if any, do you have to increase options for reliable public transportation?

Our city covers over 200 square miles. I don’t feel there’s community support or a desire to expand any taxpayer finances transportation options. My focus will be on maintaining the reliability of our current transportation network, filling all the potholes, and fixing the decaying infrastructure.

What are your thoughts about expanding the use of active transportation like bicycles or walking? Should it be a primary focus and if so, what should be done?

I don’t feel there’s community support or a desire to expand any taxpayer financed transportation options. Walking is free and is always a viable option.

Parks & Open Space, Economy & Other

General Palmer's original vision for the city of Colorado Springs was that of a planned community, built around its natural beauty and environment. Do you agree with that vision, and if so, how do you plan to stay true to it?

We must deal with our growing crime problem and establish a safe community. I believe this focus will prove to be the most crucial factor in the attraction, expansion, and retention of our businesses and workforce development. Moreover, a heightened focus on establishing a safe community is essential to the quality of life for our residents, maintenance of a healthy tourism industry, and fulfilling our role in supporting our military members, veterans, and their families.

What do you see as the current state of economic diversity, and where does the city have the opportunity to grow?

I believe that we are headed into difficult terrain for the next several years. Because of this, supply chain management of essential goods and services will be one of my strategic priorities. As Mayor, I will be very active in promoting technical and vocational education throughout our community as a critical element in addressing our skilled labor workforce shortages.

Is the city doing enough to address the issue of people experiencing homelessness? What, if anything, would you do differently?

As Mayor, I will manage homelessness as a community initiative. I support specialized public safety teams that are responsible for responding to emergencies involving our homeless population and that serve as liaisons to our community partners. These teams will work with our community partners in the private sector, faith-based organizations, and non-profits on network assistance programs that are available for the homeless population to use within their agencies. Community partners will be encouraged to develop or utilize their resources to assist with temporary/permanent housing, mental health services, and other financial assistance to include but not limited to security deposits and relocation assistance outside the city. I will also eliminate codes that hinder people from using their property to provide shelter.

What is your stance on if and when to ask voters to retain funds that exceed the cap imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR)?

I support using TABOR refunds to help supplement core service infrastructure projects.

Who are your top three campaign donors?

LeRoy Landhuis

My Mom

Retired private citizen not associated with a developer special interest group.

Quick responses

Would you support city councilors receiving a living wage or salary as opposed to the annual stipend of $6,250?

Yes.

Do you support the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs?

No.

Would you support creating an independent board for Colorado Springs Utilities, rather than having council serve as the board?

No.

Do you support Front Range Rail?

No.

Do you support extending Constitution Avenue?

No.

Is the city adequately addressing climate change and adaptation?

Yes.

Do you support the ballot measure that extends the TOPS sales tax?

No.