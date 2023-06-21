Pueblo’s colorful history is the theme of winning mural design for Arkansas River levee

In a city press release, Talmich said she “wanted to dive headfirst into the history of Pueblo” and she said she “connected with El Pueblo History Museum to make sure the information being portrayed was accurate.”



Courtesy of Desiree Talmich The winning Pueblo history-themed mural design was selected by popular vote online in a contest sponsored by Pueblo City Council and the mayor's office.

Letters spell out the name, Pueblo, and feature the five flags on the city’s official seal as a primary component of the design. Talmich’s goal was to show the history moving from past to present as a viewer looks at each letter in sequence and the surrounding images, which include the El Pueblo Trading Post, the Great Flood of 1921 and more.

The self-taught artist grew up in Lamar and moved to Pueblo about twelve years ago. This is her second mural on the levee. She’s also looking ahead to collaborating with another area artist in the future.

She’ll get a $1,000 stipend and the city will cover her supplies. Work on the painting is expected to begin this summer. It was selected from five submissions by popular vote online earlier this year. The contest was sponsored by the Pueblo City Council and the Mayor’s Office.

“Pueblo is a melting pot of cultures, people, and experiences,” said District 3 City Councilor Sarah Martinez in the press release. “This mural was sanctioned by City Council to show this beautiful characteristic of Pueblo; to be proud of our histories and traditions while forging forward together.”





