The last of the chemical weapons stored at the US Army Depot in Pueblo are gone

Now the site will be decommissioned and cleaned up, which will take a few years. After that, the property will be transferred to PuebloPlex, the agency tasked with redeveloping the 16,000-acre location for commercial and industrial reuse. Parts of the site have already been put to use for civilian purposes.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced the Pueblo Jobs Act bill, which provides for the closure and transfer of the property. Fellow Colorado Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn are co-sponsors. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet have introduced the same text but with a different name — the Pueblo Act — in the Senate.

Hickenlooper is trying to get the measure included as part of the Senate version of the annual defense policy bill known as the NDAA. That’s how, in 2021, Bennet and Lamborn got language passed that would require the Army to issue a report with a plan for final closure.

