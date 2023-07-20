Homicides, suicides, and deaths in the homeless population all increased last year in El Paso County

An annual report from the El Paso County Coroner's Office shed light on the increasing number of homicides in the county last year, including the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Of the 78 homicides in El Paso County in 2022, nearly 70 percent were gun-related. The report says more than one-third of the deaths stemmed from some kind of "altercation", followed in prevalence by domestic and family violence. Five of the county's homicides took place during the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q. There was one reported gang-related homicide in the county last year.

A majority of the 121 deaths in the city's homeless population were accidental, mostly from drug intoxication which includes overdoses, suicide and other related causes (59 percent), involving white males. The report says homeless deaths increased by more than half, up to 121 from 78 in 2021, largely due to the rising number of homicides (11) and fentanyl-related overdoses (35).

Suicide deaths across age groups went up 10 percent last year in the county, according to the report, with 194 total compared to 176 in 2021. Prevention advocates say that shows a need for increased outreach with the military population, men in the community, and better education on firearm storage.

In a press release, Cassandra Walton, executive director of the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, called on community members and leaders to take action.

“We believe a good starting point is for employers to get on board with standardized suicide prevention policies and procedures,” she said.