Rep. Ken Buck to leave office early

Updated at 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Republican Congressman Ken Buck is leaving office early. He made the announcement via email Tuesday.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years,” Buck said in a statement. “I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."

Talking to reporters, Buck expressed frustration with the way this Congress has operated. “This place just keeps going downhill. And I don’t need to spend my time here.”

Last November, Buck said he would not seek reelection but at the time he indicated he planned to serve out his remaining term. In his email, Buck said his last day in Congress will be March 22. The House is set to go on a two week recess the next day.

Buck told CPR News that his message to his voters is that he’s going to do his very best in his final week. And he said there was some thought to his timing – to minimize the disruption a vacancy election will cause.

“I’m leaving before one of the breaks to minimize that timeframe. They’ll have a chance to fill my seat and I think whoever fills that seat for the next Congress and the remainder of this Congress, will do a great job,” said Buck.

The announcement did not include any details of what Buck plans to do next, but he did give a hint. He said it’s time we talk about how we elect leaders. “I feel very strongly about that. I don’t have an organization to join, I just know in my heart I want to get involved in this election cycle and work on that issue.”

Federal law requires a vacancy election to fill Buck’s seat, but the timing is a bit tight. Colorado law says a congressional vacancy election can not occur within 90 days of a general election. It will be up to Gov. Jared Polis to set the exact date.

A large number of Republicans are vying to replace Buck, including current 3rd congressional district Rep. Lauren Boebert, Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, former radio host Deborah Flora and state Reps. Richard Holtorf and Mike Lynch.

Winning the vacancy election could give a candidate a leg-up in November’s general election, where they would be the incumbent.

In the meantime, Buck’s departure threatens to whittle the GOP’s House majority down even further. The count currently stands at 219 Republicans to 213 Democrats, with three vacant seats. California holds a vacancy election for former Rep. Kevin McCarthy on March 19. If no candidate secures a majority of the votes in that contest it will go to a runoff in late May.

In a video provided courtesy of CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was surprised by Buck’s announcement and looked forward to talking with him about it.

Buck leaves after a decade in Congress

A former prosecutor, Buck was first elected to the House in 2014, after narrowly losing the 2010 Senate race to Michael Bennet. He was part of the Tea Party wave, and later joined the House Freedom Caucus. He’s been known for his strict fiscal conservatism, constantly raising concerns about the country’s rising debt.

But the constitutional conservative, who was once described as too conservative for Colorado, has also taken some positions at odds with most in his party.

He voted to certify the 2020 presidential election, arguing that Congress has a narrow role in approving the vote. He was one of the eight lawmakers to vote to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He helped block GOP Rep. Jim Jordan’s attempt to become Speaker. And Buck has raised doubts about House Republican’s efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, saying the evidence is just not there.

His legislative accomplishments include the No TikTok on Government Devices Act and getting Camp Amache included as part of the National Park System. Buck also forged alliances across the aisle, which he used to craft a package of Big Tech antitrust legislation that cleared the House last Congress. He also worked on a bipartisan effort to try to stop lawmakers from buying and selling stocks.

“Ken’s been a great member of the delegation. He’s a straight shooter and he calls it like he sees it,” said Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette Tuesday. “I don’t always agree with him on the issues, but I do appreciate his faith in the system and his belief in the institution of Congress.”