Christian Glass’ mother takes the stand in the trial for the deputy who shot her 22-year-old son

Christian Glass was driving home from a June 2022 art trip to Moab where he also hiked and collected rocks that he thought were particularly pretty.

Then he drove off the road near Silver Plume and got his car stuck on rocks. Glass called 911 for help.

The situation escalated after law enforcement arrived, and Glass was eventually shot and killed in his locked car by Andrew Buen, a Clear Creek County deputy.

Buen is on trial for second-degree murder for the five rounds he fired at Glass, killing the 22-year-old.

Christian Glass' mother testifies

On Wednesday, Glass’ mother told jurors that Christian had a rough childhood after moving to the United States after living in both the U.K. She said he lost his identity as a sporty kid when they came to the U.S.

“All the sports we play in England and New Zealand aren’t played here. He played cricket and he played — we call it football — but soccer. But in his middle school, there was only a girls soccer team,” Glass said. “He found it very hard to fit in.”

Prosecutor Heidi McCollum also questioned Glass about her son’s car and what he had with him, specifically several rocks.

“He was fascinated with them, always was, from a small boy. When I washed his clothes, he would have various rocks in his pockets. As he got older, and he had a bit of his own money, he bought nicer rocks, colorful rocks, crystals,” Glass testified.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As Simon Glass looks on, at left, Sally Glass, center, and attorney Siddhartha Rathod, right, hold heart-shaped stones found in the car of their 22-year-old son Christian, during a press conference in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

That's why he went to Moab, she added, because he loved rocks so much.

After answering questions about her son’s trip and his work as an artist, Glass testified about scrapes on his car. The defense brought up the scrapes in their opening statement alluding to a potential road rage incident before Glass’ car got stuck.

Sally Glass testified that the scrapes happened in an accident in 2019.

What's happened so far to Buen and the other officers

Buen was terminated from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and faces a second-degree murder charge, reckless endangerment, and official misconduct.

His supervisor, Kyle Gould, who authorized Buen to break the car windows in Glass’ vehicle, took a plea deal last year and agreed to relinquish his peace officer’s license.

Six other officers on the scene from various agencies were also charged or have taken plea deals related to Glass’ homicide.

His parents received a record-setting $19 million settlement from a handful of agencies and the county for his death.

The sheriff stepped down, and the county has apologized.

The trial continues this week.