Shooting outside Old Colorado City Walgreens leaves two injured

Updated 3:59 p.m.

Colorado Springs police officers say a dispute between two people led to an exchange of gunfire outside a Walgreens in Old Colorado City, prompting a high-profile emergency response.

Dozens of police, firefighter, and medical personnel responded to the scene on Colorado Avenue, blocking traffic at 31st Street Sunday afternoon after a shooting was reported. CSPD public information officer Ira Cronin said the call for service was initially for an active shooter, but upon further investigation, authorities found the incident appeared to be a personal dispute between two individuals.

Cronin said one of the suspects transported themselves to a local hospital. The other was transported to a local hospital. They appear to be the two involved in the argument. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

KRCC's Andrea Chalfin contributed to this report.