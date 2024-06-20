Ladders Trail opens in North Cheyenne Cañon Park in Colorado Springs

A new 2.5-mile trail extension is now open in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. The Ladders Trail is a multi-directional, multi-use route that begins at the Chutes Trailhead off Gold Camp Road and travels up the canyon.

The trail offers users an alternative route to Gold Camp Road, which is a gravel road open to motor vehicles.

As part of the extension, hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders can cross underneath an expert-level downhill mountain biking trail, thanks to a new wooden bridge. The feature, designed to create a safe interchange, was partially funded by local cycling groups.

The new trail eventually intersects with the Middle Columbine Trail, where users can continue to the Upper Gold Camp parking lot. From there, folks can choose from many options for hiking and biking.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs Map of the winding Ladders Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. June 14, 2024.

The Colorado Springs Parks Department,, adopted other trails in the area as part of the project, including the Captain Morgans downhill mountain biking trail and the Penrose trail. That means the city takes over repair responsibilities of these previously unmaintained social trails.

The Ladders extension provides a trail connection between Stratton Open Space and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The city used revenue from car rental, lodging, and sales taxes to fund the construction. The Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, a nonprofit preservation organization, also contributed to the project.