Observe the moon from a volcano in Northern New Mexico this Saturday

Capulin Volcano National Monument just east of Raton, NM, is celebrating International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The day is organized by NASA and is intended to raise awareness of and celebrate lunar science and exploration. Though it's an annual celebration, the date changes from year to year to match an optimum phase for moongazing.

It occurs in September or October, when the moon is around the first quarter. Next year, for example, it will occur on Oct. 4, while in 2026, it's scheduled for Oct. 17.

Rangers at Capulin will have activities throughout the day, including moon-themed coloring, access to solar telescopes and a moonlight hike. The hike is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and a reservation is required.

Other events taking place in Colorado include the following:

Still, one doesn't need a designated day from NASA to gaze at the moon and night-time sky. Capulin Volcano National Monument is a designated International Dark Sky location, as are numerous sites across Colorado.