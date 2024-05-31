Celebrate the stars, planets and galaxies around Colorado during Dark Sky Month

June is Dark Sky Month in Colorado, by proclamation of the governor. It’s a great reminder to look up and enjoy the night sky.

Southeastern Colorado and Northern New Mexico have many places with little light pollution and dark skies, where on clear nights you can see countless stars and even the Milky Way stretching overhead.

International Dark Sky designated locations include Crestone, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

Westcliffe, Silver Cliff and Capulin Volcano National Monument also offer star parties complete with large telescopes for gazing into nebulae, galaxies and planets.

The goal is to give people a chance to experience what the night sky looks like without light pollution and give them even more insight into the heavens and why it’s important to use lighting that doesn’t blot out the stars.

Below are Dark Sky Events planned for this summer and great places to see the stars in general



International Dark Sky Designated Locations in southeastern Colorado and Northern New Mexico

Other Colorado International Dark Sky designated locations

Other places to see the stars