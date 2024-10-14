El Paso County Commission District 2 candidate questionnaire: Bernard Byers

KRCC News sent questions to candidates based on issues voters say are some of the most critical facing El Paso County. Here are the answers provided by the candidates running for El Paso County Commission seats 2, 3 and 4.

Bernard Byers' responses are below. Find out more about the candidate here.

Why should El Paso County voters vote for you?

I believe that people should vote for me because I am just like all of the common voters. I understand why people are disappointed with their leadership at the local and national level. People are fed up with being lied to and politicians only looking out for themselves. We deserve better representation in our government.

Immigration

Earlier this year, El Paso County commissioners publicly stated the county’s position on the “local migrant situation” in Colorado. Commissioners said the county will not be designated as a “sanctuary county.”

What is your stance on immigration as it relates to El Paso County? Please include whether or not you believe there is a problem with the current situation in the county with regard to immigration, whether the county is adequately prepared and whether you believe in offering sanctuary or financial support to new immigrants.

I believe that immigration conversations should involve those communities that are affected by it. That way leaders can make informed decisions on how to address it as opposed to declaring their personal position. We should have studies conducted to determine the financial implications and the county’s preparedness to see what our community can handle. The bottom line is immigration questions won’t be going away so being informed should be the priority.

Public Safety

In 2019, Colorado passed a “red flag” law that would allow certain people to request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat. That same year, El Paso County declared itself a “Second Amendment preservation county.” It meant commissioners would not “appropriate funds, resources, employees or agencies to initiate unconstitutional seizures” in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Do you agree or disagree with the county’s position as a Second Amendment preservation county? Please include what you believe would be the best way to balance the need to preserve Second Amendment rights while preventing suicides or other firearms deaths.

I am in favor of the 2nd amendment and our citizen’s right to bear arms. I am also in favor of a “red flag” law for people who are a danger to the community to temporarily remove their weapons. You can believe in both things and many gun owners would agree. The goal is to striking a balance of not penalizing responsible gun ownership and protecting the community from possible threats.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the county and how would you address it?

One of the biggest challenges that we are facing currently is basic life affordability right now. We should be looking for ways to decrease the cost of living for our citizens. This affects other issues such as mental health, crime and substance abuse in our area. We should be spending more time finding ways to help each other and less time on what divides us.

Water and Infrastructure

The issue of water and infrastructure as it relates to growth is top of mind for many El Paso County residents. For example, many are concerned about a depleting Denver Basin. There is also a recent ordinance in Colorado Springs that can limit annexations based on water supply.

With this in mind, how should the El Paso County Commission approach new developments as it relates to water and other infrastructure? Please include the kinds of requirements you believe developers should meet.

One of my central themes in my answers is collaboration. Studies should be done and conversations should be conducted with experts regarding water and infrastructure development for our communities. I would like to have all of the information available and make it accessible to the community to develop a plan on how to address this. Once we have the data to back up our decision then we can create developer requirements.

Open Spaces

The county is currently undergoing a master planning process for Paint Mines Interpretive Park, in part to help account for an increase in visitors to the 750 acres of open space.

What are your thoughts about protecting, maintaining and/or perhaps growing parks and open space within the purview of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners?

I am a big proponent of open spaces and parks. I grew up in town playing at Panorama and Memorial Park and fell in love with open areas. We need to do everything possible to grow parks in our county. I recently spoke to some of the residents of Peyton and they expressed interest in having some open space built in their community. This will be my first action item if elected.

What else would you like to address?

Running for public office wasn’t always my goal but being involved was. I was raised here since I was 5 years old when my father was stationed at Fort Carson. I told my wife that I wanted to move back to Colorado Springs so I could make a positive impact in the city that brought me up. I’ve been so grateful to be apart of many organizations for the past few years from volunteering at the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region as a youth basketball coach to the The Resource Exchange as a board member. I’ve had the honor of being the chair for the Public Art Commission of the Pikes Peak Region as I worked with City Council to beautify our city. Running my own non-profit working with girls basketball has been one of the greatest things in my life. I just want to help others and set a positive example in my great city.