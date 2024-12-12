Colorado Springs D11 ends bargaining agreement with teachers

The District 11 Board of Education in Colorado Springs voted Wednesday to end a collective bargaining agreement with teachers that has guided working conditions, salaries and benefits for 56 years.

In a 6-to-1 vote in front of an overflow crowd dressed in red and blue, the board voted not to renew the master agreement. With that move, D11 bowed out of the last remaining collective bargaining agreement in Colorado Springs districts. Most other major school districts along the Front Range have bargaining agreements.

In Colorado, it’s up to the school board and districts to decide if they want to acknowledge and reach agreements with their local unions if they have one. In the 2023-24 school year, the average starting teacher pay for districts with a bargaining agreement was 19 percent higher than in districts without one and the top pay was 40 percent higher, according to the Colorado Education Association.

D11 board members cited a variety of reasons for ending the contract, including alleging that the master agreement got in the way of swiftly hiring teachers and extending learning time during COVID. Board members also called out discomfort with the union’s right to issue grievances, and allegations that a union is a private corporation holding sway over a public institution.

“We want to remove burdensome bureaucratic processes when the district needs to make decisions quickly,” said board vice-president Jill Haffley.

There are about 1,800 teachers in D11. Roughly 60 percent are members of the union, but contracts cover all certified educators.

The current master agreement is in effect until June 30.

Teachers had protested the change

The vote to end bargaining rights was a gut punch to teachers, who’d rallied earlier this month to protest possible changes.

“We're really disappointed that the school board and the superintendent allowed for the lack of collaboration amongst teachers in our bargaining rights,” said Kevin Coughlin, president of the Colorado Springs Education Association.

He said outside “right-wing groups” have been showing up to speak during the board meetings’ public comment sessions to denigrate the teacher’s union calling it a “leftist” organization. Those groups include D11 Alliance, the D11 Momentum, Colorado Dawn and Young Republicans, he said.

“They speak half-truths as to what reality is for our membership,” he said. “It’s really sad that ultimately teacher rights are going to suffer.”

Public comment on the change lasted over an hour.

“This agreement isn't about protecting teachers, and it definitely isn't about what's best for kids,” said Maria Bergman. “It’s about ‘union bosses’ retaining their grip on you and on public education.”

Screen grab from www.d11.org/TV The District 11 school board listened to public comment for more than an hour before voting 6 to 1 to end the bargaining agreement with Colorado Springs Education Association, the teachers union.

Fourth-generation teacher Val Buffa said a master agreement can be adapted and revised to respond to community needs.

“We are 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure the success of our students,” she said. “To that end, we rely on our collective bargaining unit and the master agreement to clearly delineate the rules and responsibilities, the procedures and protocols, the structures and systems like our country's constitution.”

Teachers are worried that without a collective bargaining agreement, they will lose protections like guaranteed planning time and other rights and benefits.

Board tried to assuage fear

Board members on Wednesday emphasized that they support teachers, increasing their salaries and health benefits, keeping budget cuts away from the classroom, banning cell phones in classrooms, and addressing behavior and attendance issues.

“Your salary schedule will remain intact,” said Haffley. “Your benefits will not change. Your retirement is secure. Your leave time is unchanged. You will not be asked to work without pay and your planning time will not be reduced. Our goal is to support you better and create an environment where you thrive.”

She noted that 40 percent of teachers are not members of the union, and “we want every teacher’s voice to count.”

Board members said in place of the contract, they would like to develop a teacher handbook to outline guidelines.

Board member Julie Ott, who cast the sole no vote, said she was disappointed and dismayed by the motion to end the agreement.

“Handbooks are not contracts,” she said. “There’s no guarantees, no promises.”

She said achievement in the district has been rising, and teacher representation has enriched and informed discussions with the board. It’s also attracted some teachers to D11.

The union’s Coughlin said teachers already have a handbook and are worried about their futures.

“Teachers are scared, teachers are worried, teachers are feeling all the emotions I think that you can feel when you get bad news or you get news that's contrary to what you believe,” said Coughlin.

Asked about the possibility of going on strike, Coughlin said “nothing is off the table at this moment.”