Primary section of Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs set to get major overhaul

Work to revamp two core downtown Colorado Springs blocks is slated to begin next month. Plans for what's known as the Tejon Street Revitalization Project include widening sidewalks, removing the center lane of Tejon, and adding opportunities for more lighting, public art and seating.

The goal is to help increase public safety and accessibility, as well as support businesses along the Tejon Street corridor between Colorado Avenue on the south and Kiowa Street to the north.

"Downtown Colorado Springs is experiencing tremendous development along with continued growth in tourism in our region," said Colorado Springs public works director Richard Mulledy in a press release. "From an infrastructure perspective, it is important that we meet the growing and changing needs of our downtown community."

That includes expanding outdoor dining spaces and sizing them uniformly.

"Our Downtown is a growing neighborhood with thousands of new residents making the city center their home in the last decade," said Chelsea Gondeck of the Downtown Development Authority in a statement. "This project expands opportunities for businesses, enhances safety for their growing number of visitors, and fulfills a variety of goals the community identified in the Experience Downtown Master Plan."

The plan, last updated in 2016, is a collaboration between Colorado Springs and the DDA, which is part of Downtown Partnership and has board members appointed by city council. Downtown Partnership works to foster downtown as the "economic, civic and cultural heart" of the city.

While the city defines its downtown much more broadly than these two blocks, these blocks are part of what the city calls "Historic Tejon Street."



"Downtown Colorado Springs has experienced a $2.3 billion surge in investment in recent years. These investments mean new hotels, restaurants, retailers and 5,000 new dwelling units," the city said on its project page. "The increased popularity of Historic Tejon Street brings a desire for more outdoor dining space, wider sidewalks and enhanced safety measures."

The blocks are also designated as a "Signature Street" in the plan, which places an emphasis on the walkable environment in support of key retail and entertainment opportunities.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs A rendering of the initial phase of a revitalization project on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

The project is set to begin March 24, focusing first on the section of Tejon Street between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues. Construction on Tejon from Pikes Peak to Kiowa Street is expected to start in July, with the "Historic Busy Corner" of Tejon and Pikes Peak getting a facelift starting in September.

"Breaking it down even further," a city spokesperson said via email, "we will do each block in 'quadrants,' meaning we will go one quarter of a block … to minimize business disruptions."

The spokesperson added that the work is better completed during the warmer months and there was no way to avoid the height of the tourist season.

State and local funding, including from DDA, will pay for the project. Street parking will be affected during construction of each block.

An open house at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the City Administration Building will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project.

Editor's Note: The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is a financial supporter of KRCC. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.