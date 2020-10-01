Live From Local 303
Join Bruce Trujillo for an hour of all local music recorded from the CPR Performance Studio and beyond!
Sept. 24, 2020: Power to The Music
Tonight celebrating Black Joy, Black Art, and Black Voices from the CPR Performance Studio and beyond! Check out 10 Songs That Tell Stories of the Black Experience by our very own Demi Harvey, and then dive deeper into our Power To the Music Playlist on Spotify.
Playlist:
Kayla Marque - Live & Die Like This
Andy Palmer and Grub Street Writer - Heart of Colfax
Turner Jackson - The Man
Rise & Shine - The Reminders
Ramakhandra - Kujira
Imagine Stanford - Audible
Chakra Khan - The Grand Alliance
Boss Eagle - Baby
HVN - Care For You
The Other Black - Home
Kid Astronaut ft. 2MX2 - Optimistic
Sur Ellz - Gotta Find Love
Qbala - It Takes More
Mawule - Fall For Me
Sept. 17, 2020: Indie 102.3 Celebra Latin Heritage Month
Latin Heritage Month has officially begun! Indie 102.3 will be highlighting different Latin artists from around the Americas and here in Colorado. Read more about our Latin Heritage Month plans HERE, and get to know some of our Local 303 bandas aqui:
Playlist:
Kid Astronaut ft. 2MX2 - Optimistic (Live from Globe Hall)
Los Mocochetes - Que Viva Revolucion! (CPR Performance Studio, April 2018)
Los Mocochetes - Sun Will Shine (CPR Performance Studio, April 2018)
Los Mocochetes - Gypsy RIP (CPR Performance Studio, April 2018)
Neoma - Chaos (CPR Performance Studio, November 2019)
Neoma - Into You (CPR Performance Studio, November 2019)
Neoma - Real (CPR Performance Studio, November 2019)
Izcalli - Solo Se Marir (CPR Performance Studio, May 2019)
Izcalli - Quita de Mas (CPR Performance Studio, January 2018)
Izcalli - Casa de Papel (CPR Performance Studio, May 2019)
Don Chicharron - Sabado Gigante (CPR Performance Studio, January 2019)
Don Chicharron - Mosquito Cumbiambero (CPR Performance Studio, January 2019)
Don Chicharron - De Mal Humor (CPR Performance Studio, November 2019)
Nina de Freitas - If I Lead Will You Follow (Home recording for Denver Does Denver, June 2020)
Sept. 15, 2020: The Local 303 Meetup
We got to know our September Local 303 bands a bit better with the Local 303 meetup - with a live performance from The Mananas, and a poetry read from Los Mocochetes' own Jozer Guererro. Check. It. Out.
Sept. 10, 2020: Past September Sessions
How's everyone's September going? Tonight we're taking a look back on past September sessions in the CPR Performance Studio, going all the way back to 2013!
Playlist:
Flobots - Rise
Rubedo - My Oh My
SHEL - Is The Doctor In Today
Plume Varia - Home
Dirty Few - Can't Drink My Beer
Danielle Ate the Sandwich - Faith In a Man
HVN - Care For You
Wheelchair Sports Camp - Mary Had A Little Band
Morning Bear - Electric Feel
Mount Orchid - When She Wakes Up
The Yawpers - God's Mercy
Ghost Tapes - The Lock
Fast Eddy - Kill City
One Flew West - Kind of Love
South of France - Writer's Block
The Burroughs - Solution
Sept. 3, 2020: Meet the September Local 303
Indie 102.3 kicks off our Latin Heritage Month celebrations early this year, beginning with our Local 303! Read more about that here, and tonight on Live From the Local 303, I've got an introduction to the September Local 303 with some past performance from our bands - with 3 song sets (in preparation for Triple Play Labor Day this weekend: 3 song sets throughout the weekend from Indie 102.3 favorites).
Playlist:
