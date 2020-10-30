El Paso County Ramps Up Safer-At-Home Health Restrictions

El Paso County will reduce occupancy limits for businesses as it moves to Level 2 under the state’s “Safer at Home” framework.

The move comes as a result of increased test positivity rates and an increase in the number of hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19. As of Oct. 29, the two-week test positivity rate was just below 7 percent, with a two-week cumulative incidence of 278.6 per 100,000 people.

Under the state's framework, Safer at Home Level 2 is referred to as "Concern." Many of the capacity limits remain the same, with the maximum number of people allowed reduced.