A New Art Installation At Green Mountain Falls Will Bring A ‘Creative Observatory’ To The Trail

A new immersive art installation is coming to Green Mountain Falls about 10 miles west of Colorado Springs. Construction began recently for artist James Turrell’s first Skyspace in Colorado.

Once open, visitors will follow a third-of-a-mile-long trail through the forest to reach what’s described as a "creative observatory," which will combine architecture featuring a ceiling aperture open to the sky with specialized digital lighting to create a dynamic atmosphere.

Christian Keesee leads the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation, the organization behind the project. He said people sitting inside the Skyspace beneath the aperture will have the opportunity to look at the world in a different way and the experience depends on what each individual is open to.

“When people go in, they can explore, they can breathe, they can unwind, they can discover,” he said. “We don't have enough opportunities to do that it seems like these days.”

Keesee co-founded the Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls with Larry Keigwin. Together they came up with the idea of bringing a Skyspace to the community.

Each of Turrell’s 85 Skyspaces around the world are different depending on where they’re located, Keigwin said. Yet, they have a common theme.

“They give you a close up and a focused view of the sky. That changes your perception and encourages you to take a breath, and to take a break,” Keigwin said.

“You are looking at you looking," Turrell said on his website. "What is important to me is to create an experience of wordless thought.”