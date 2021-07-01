Agriculture Grants Spice Up A Pueblo Sriracha Maker And Six Other Businesses

A Pueblo County sriracha maker is one of seven companies getting a boost from recent Colorado Department of Agriculture “Move the Needle” grants.

Jolene "JoJo" Collins of JoJo’s Sriracha pulverizes thousands of pounds of locally grown Pueblo chiles and combines them with Colorado garlic and apple cider vinegar, plus salt and palm sugar. She said the grant is a game-changer. She’ll buy industrial-grade equipment that will double her ability to process chiles during the local harvest season.

“We produce two miles from where our farmers grow,” Collins said. “So we have this really tangible connection from the agriculture that's right there.”

Collins moved her business to Pueblo four years ago to be the first maker in the Excelsior Farmers’ Exchange Incubator Kitchen space at the former Excelsior Middle School in eastern Pueblo County. She still works in that shared space, alongside other food producers. She also volunteers with the Pueblo Food Project to help solve local food insecurity issues.

Other funding recipients include hemp, meat, barley and fruit processors located across the state. CDA’s Colorado Proud manager Danielle Trotta said they want the grant funds to help the companies, “increase their throughput, open new market channels, (causing) more expansion not only for their own facilities and businesses, but also the folks that supply certain types of agricultural products to these processors.”