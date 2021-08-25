During Road Trip, Coloradans Tell Senator Bennet Climate Change Has Overwhelmed Their Communities

With a small notepad in his back jeans pocket, Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet drove to several counties in Colorado Tuesday to hear from residents affected by wildfires, mudslides, drought and other calamities worsened by climate change.

Bennet, who recently announced his re-election campaign, booked the road trip to promote the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act, which he is co-sponsoring with fellow Democrat Rep. Jason Crow. The bill would allocate $60 billion in federal funds to protect forests, watersheds and surrounding communities from wildfires and other destructive events.

The tour included stops in Denver and Clear Creek, Grand and Routt counties, where he met with local elected officials, ranchers, foresters and business owners.

“I have never felt more urgent about climate change than I did this summer,” Bennet said from a family ranch outside of Kremmling. “It is happening right now, it is affecting our health here in Colorado today, it is affecting our economy here.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Sen. Michael Bennet takes notes on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at a gathering of local elected officials and business owners near Lawson, Colorado. Bennet spent the day at stops from Denver to Steamboat Springs discussing the health of forest and watershed areas to regional economic growth.

Bennet gave a similar pitch at each stop: Colorado was hit by the three largest wildfires in state history last year. Mudslides and hazy skies are now routine. Sixty billion dollars may sound like a large amount of money, he told the groups, but the country already spends billions fighting wildfires.

Each county’s problems were different but connected. The owner of a rafting company in Clear Creek County told Bennet fires had muddied the rivers where she took her clients. Ranchers near Kremmling told the senator they were frustrated by having to cut back on water for their hayfields because of drought.

From a mountain overlooking Steamboat Springs, rancher Jay Fetcher told Bennet that the U.S. Forest Service had not felled trees killed by pine beetles on federal land. Those dead trees pose a danger to his cattle and can fuel wildfires if they’re not removed.