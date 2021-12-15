On-demand listening of Hanukkah Reflections

By CPR Classical Staff
December 15, 2021

CPR Classical offers some of our best holiday programming on demand for a limited time. 

Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots, who shares with listeners Hanukkah Reflections. The rhythms of life and Jewish traditions are explored - celebration and solemnity, feasting and prayer - all through contemporary and sacred expressions about the Festival of Lights. You can listen to the complete show, and more, by clicking the play button below through Wednesday, December 29.

CLICK NOW to hear Hanukkah Reflections and much more!

CPR Classical is your Sound of the Season

Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or you can tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."

Bravo!

