On-demand listening of Hanukkah Reflections

CPR Classical offers some of our best holiday programming on demand for a limited time.

Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots, who shares with listeners Hanukkah Reflections. The rhythms of life and Jewish traditions are explored - celebration and solemnity, feasting and prayer - all through contemporary and sacred expressions about the Festival of Lights. You can listen to the complete show, and more, by clicking the play button below through Wednesday, December 29.