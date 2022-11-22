Colorado Springs councilman suggests mayoral candidates should discuss an assault weapons ban following Club Q shooting

Colorado Springs City Councilman Bill Murray challenged two other councilors to discuss a city assault weapons ban in the wake of this past weekend's shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured at least 18.

"It might be a good thing for the two mayoral candidates here to actually discuss banning assault weapons in the city," Murray said.



His statement was aimed at Tom Strand and Wayne Williams, who are among seven candidates running for mayor so far this April.

courtesy Colorado Springs Colorado Springs at-large councilman Bill Murray.

"I can go for hours about why you shouldn't have an assault weapon," Murray said. "And they can go hours and (tell) me, well it wouldn't have stopped what occurred. But if we don't take baby steps, if we don't take active action to stop what's going on, we're going to repeat it."

Neither Williams nor Strand responded directly to Murray's comments at the time.

The statements came after Colorado Springs City Council listened to emotion-filled public comments Tuesday at its first official meeting since the deadly shooting this past weekend. For nearly 45 minutes, residents and community leaders expressed anger, frustration, gratitude and pleas for action.

Rich Ferraro, who works for GLAAD in New York, was the first to speak. "This city is united in such a beautiful and loving way," he said. GLAAD is a worldwide media advocacy organization for LGBTQ issues. Ferraro flew in to serve as a media liaison.

"This is the appropriate response, right? Unity, community, Colorado Springs strong," he said. "It's so important to continue that in the weeks and years to come. There were heroes there on Saturday night, but everyone … can be heroes in the future by affirming those lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people who live here by letting them know it's ok to be who they are."