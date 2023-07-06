Nearly half of History Colorado’s recent round of grants came to these southeastern Colorado sites

The adobe building fell into disrepair over the years, though. It had structural problems and the interior needed to be brought up to code, causing the SPMDTU to move its meeting locations. Rehabilitation has been a multi-year process, according to Torres, and the total cost has been some $1.5 million.

“As [the SPMDTU] conceptualized the current project, they really focused on how the building serves the community today,” said Eidman. “It isn’t about this historic building being stuck in a moment in time but embracing that history and understanding and really supporting how it can best serve the community.”

Torres said they’re carrying this mission out. “The final product is going to be a real asset to the community for many different functions and activities that can happen there,” he said. “Anything from concerts to parties that can reserve the hall. A lot of things can happen there.”

The SPMDTU hopes to reopen Concilio Superior in spring of 2024. The renovated space will house a new museum and educational area of the building dedicated to the organization’s history. Other additions include an apartment for a live-in groundskeeper, gender-neutral restrooms, and an electric car charging station.

These History Colorado grants have totaled some $350 million in the span of 30 years, according to Eidman. The grants are funded using state revenues from limited-stakes gaming in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk, and Central City. This time around, they awarded $4.8 million in grants.

The Centennial School District R-1 in Costilla County also received more than $90,000 to update the century-old Garcia School. According to a press release from History Colorado, the funds will help develop construction documents to guide the rehabilitation of the building and turn it into an adult learning center and community gathering space. The school was listed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places List in 2023 due to neglect, weather exposure, and lack of resources.

More projects that have been funded in Southeastern Colorado include:

History Colorado is an underwriter of KRCC news.