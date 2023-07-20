Club Q shooter ordered to pay $86 thousand in restitution

Updated at 7:24 p.m. on July 20, 2023.

A court has ordered the Club Q shooter to pay more than $85,000 in restitution payments to survivors and families of victims of last November's mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Court documents filed on Wednesday propose payments on behalf of 17 different people. Payments range from $50 to more than $13,000. The amount owed and the number of people affected could go up if additional victims or losses are identified by the local district attorney's office.

Last month, the shooter pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Restitution orders serve to hold offenders accountable for financial losses victims suffer as a result of their crimes. The shooter has 14 days to respond.

Raymond Green Vance, 22, Daniel Aston, 28, Ashley Paugh, 35, Derrick Rump, 38, and Kelly Loving, 40, were all killed in the shooting. Seventeen others were injured by gunfire. More than 40 people sustained injuries related to the violence.

Some survivors have been outspoken regarding financial hardship in the seven months since the attack.

The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, also pleaded no contest to several bias-motivated crimes charges. The convicted killer will serve five consecutive life sentences plus 2,000 additional years in prison, without the chance of parole.