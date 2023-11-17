Remembrances, gatherings to mark one year since deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

This Sunday will mark one year since a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Raymond Green Vance, 22, Daniel Aston, 28, Ashley Paugh, 35, Derrick Rump, 38, and Kelly Loving, 40, were killed in the attack at Club Q, which started just before midnight on Nov. 19. 2022. Seventeen others were injured by gunfire and many more suffered other injuries as they sought cover.

The club has been closed since the shooting, but owner Matthew Haynes recently announced plans to reopen at a new location, under a new name. Haynes originally planned to renovate and rebuild the club at the site of the shooting.