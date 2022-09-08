Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers lauds economic growth, job creation in final State of the City address

"Eight years ago, people complained there were no cranes evidencing new construction in the city, now people regularly complain there are too many cranes," he said. "Eight years ago, the common complaint was the roads weren't getting fixed, now we get lots of complaints about all of the road construction."

Suthers jokingly described his decision to run for mayor in 2015 as a moment of "psychological disorientation." He thanked the citizens of Colorado Springs for the "profound honor and privilege" to serve as mayor of his hometown.

"The state of our city is excellent. It is widely recognized as among the very best cities in America and our future is bright if we choose capable leadership going forward," Suthers said.

Looking to the future, the mayor pushed for voters to cast ballots in favor of several tax measures in the upcoming election. That includes continuing a 1 percent sales tax to support the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority (PPRTA) and increasing another tax on lodging and car rentals from two to four percent.

"Be assured I will be working every day and night to finish what I have begun and to prepare the city for the needs of the future," Suthers said.

He is term-limited and his successor will be elected in April.