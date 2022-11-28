Hospital releases, brewery fundraisers and memorial tattoos: What 9 days after the Club Q shooting looks like

Personal property left behind in the club will be returned to patrons beginning Tuesday.

The five killings in the club brought the total homicide investigations for Colorado Springs in 2022 to 47, the police department said. At this point last year, CSPD had investigated 40 killings.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Club Q in Colorado Springs. Nov. 27, 2022.

The death toll from Club Q could have been much worse

James was credited, along with Richard Fierro, with interrupting the attack and subduing the gunman. On Sunday, while still hospitalized, he released a statement:

“I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.



Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible.



I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years. My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.



To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

James joined the Navy in 2011 and at the time of the shooting was on active duty, stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs and assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency in support of NORAD and Northern Command, as an Information staff technician, according to Col. Elizabeth Mathias, PhD, USAF, Director, Public Affairs. She added that James isn't yet up to conducting media interviews.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Nine days after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a makeshift memorial grows outside the LGBTQ nightclub on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Brewery fundraisers raise thousands for victims

Also on Monday, estimates on funds raised by breweries started rolling in. On Saturday night, all of the 30 breweries in the Colorado Springs area agreed to set aside $2, or another portion of their choice, per sale, and donate it to an organization that would disburse it to survivors or victims of the mass shooting.

“BREWS FOR Q: Colorado Springs Multi-Brewery Fundraiser for Club Q Victims and Families” was organized by Teresa Vieira, managing partner of Peaks N Pines Brewery, which has one location in Fountain and another in Colorado Springs. Those two spots combined raised more than $1,000, she said. In the coming days, she’ll know how much the other breweries will chip in.

“I was going to send an email out to all the breweries in town to get an estimate,” she said on Monday. “We need to give everyone time to calculate sales and stuff like that.”

The idea for the fundraiser was hatched when she learned that Fierro, who spent 15 years in the Army and has talked about how he used military tactics to stop the shooter, also co-owns a beer company called Atrevida (which means “daring” in Spanish). His daughter Kassy suffered a knee injury, and her 22-year-old boyfriend was killed.

”We take care of our own, and when somebody in our group is impacted by something so severe,” Vieira said. “We not only wanted to help the Club Q victims, before we knew one of our own was involved, but after learning [that], it just made it that much more of an urgency that we wanted to do something.”

People who knew the victims mourn and remember

A similar urgency was felt by Michael “Rufio” Jimenez, 35 of Denver. He was a good friend of Derrick Rump, 38, one of the five people killed in the shooting.

The others are Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Green Paugh, 35; Raymond Green Vance, 22; and Kelly Loving, 40.