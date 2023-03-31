Club Q shooting: Judge won’t release surveillance video of attack to the public
Surveillance video that shows the November mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs will not be released to the public, a judge ruled Friday.
The video was submitted as evidence in the trial of the accused Club Q Shooter. Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry decided to keep the video from public view.
The decision aligns with the wishes of both the prosecuting team of District Attorney Michael Allen and the attorneys defending Anderson Lee Aldrich.
McHenry decided to go along with the attorneys’ wishes after not receiving any court filings from media organizations asking for the video to be released.
The shooting on Nov. 19 left five people dead and many others wounded. Aldrich, 22, is facing 323 counts in the incident, including homicide and hate crime charges.
An arraignment in the case is set for May 30. McHenry said he expects the trial to last approximately eight weeks, likely beginning sometime in the fall.
Previous coverage of the Club Q suspect in court:
- Suspect in Colorado Springs Club Q shooting to be tried on hate crime, murder charges
- Accused Club Q shooter appears in court for first day of preliminary hearings
- El Paso County judge denies another motion to push back preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Club Q shooting
- Club Q Update: Judge denies defense attorneys their request for a delay in preliminary hearing
- Judge denies motion to hold El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in contempt for Club Q media leak
- Club Q shooting: DA files a motion for additional charges against suspected shooter, including attempted murder
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!