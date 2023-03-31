Club Q shooting: Judge won’t release surveillance video of attack to the public

Surveillance video that shows the November mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs will not be released to the public, a judge ruled Friday.

The video was submitted as evidence in the trial of the accused Club Q Shooter. Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry decided to keep the video from public view.

The decision aligns with the wishes of both the prosecuting team of District Attorney Michael Allen and the attorneys defending Anderson Lee Aldrich.

McHenry decided to go along with the attorneys’ wishes after not receiving any court filings from media organizations asking for the video to be released.

The shooting on Nov. 19 left five people dead and many others wounded. Aldrich, 22, is facing 323 counts in the incident, including homicide and hate crime charges.

An arraignment in the case is set for May 30. McHenry said he expects the trial to last approximately eight weeks, likely beginning sometime in the fall.

Previous coverage of the Club Q suspect in court: