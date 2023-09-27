Colorado Springs King Soopers set to reopen in November after asbestos contamination

A King Soopers that closed in Southeast Colorado Springs in mid-June for asbestos contamination has announced plans for re-opening in November.

The store on South Academy’s closure left some residents concerned about increased food insecurity in the area, especially for those without their own vehicles. The southeast part of the city has long been the poorest and most under-invested part of Colorado Springs.

A press release from Kroger, King Soopers’ parent company, said it has been working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an asbestos consulting firm and an abatement contractor to make sure the cleanup was comprehensive.

King Soopers said it has not laid off any staff during the closure and has worked to offer them hours at neighboring locations. It has also offered free delivery to nearby affected customers, though attendees of a community event in July about the closure expressed difficulties in accessing that service.

The store plans to hold a reopening ceremony on Nov. 1. Until then, residents can look to another King Soopers that’s 5 miles to the west or a Safeway store 2 miles to the northeast.