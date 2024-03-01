A new roundabout on Highway 115 in Penrose will replace current interchange at U.S. Highway 50

Construction will soon begin on a new roundabout on U.S. Highway 50 and Highway 115 as part of an effort to provide more safety for motorists driving between Colorado Springs, Cañon City, Pueblo, and other southern Colorado communities.

The new roundabout will be on Highway 115 and will intersect with the ramps of U.S. Highway 50, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. It's designed to improve safety and traffic flow at what CDOT describes as an “intersection that supports a high daily volume of traffic.”