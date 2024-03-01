A new roundabout on Highway 115 in Penrose will replace current interchange at U.S. Highway 50
Construction will soon begin on a new roundabout on U.S. Highway 50 and Highway 115 as part of an effort to provide more safety for motorists driving between Colorado Springs, Cañon City, Pueblo, and other southern Colorado communities.
The new roundabout will be on Highway 115 and will intersect with the ramps of U.S. Highway 50, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. It's designed to improve safety and traffic flow at what CDOT describes as an “intersection that supports a high daily volume of traffic.”
Other work includes a wide turning radius and apron area for trucks and wide loads, a concrete island, lighting, and signage.
The $2.9 million project is funded largely by a portion of vehicle registrations, gasoline taxes, and other fees collected for the state’s FASTER program. FASTER funds are aimed at improving roadway safety, repairing deteriorating bridges, and supporting and expanding transit.
Detours, lane closures, and reduced speeds will be likely during construction, which is expected to begin in March and be complete in October.
Working hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will be longer during the summer including some nights.
Below is a map of the project:
