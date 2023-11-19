One year later, hundreds gathered to remember those killed and honor survivors in Club Q shooting

Hundreds gathered at the entrance of Club Q Sunday to remember the five people who were killed and the dozens injured during a mass shooting at the LGBTQ club one year ago.

Two different events took place at Club Q on Sunday.

The first event was hosted by the club’s owners. Employees, families of victims and elected leaders, including Sen. John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade, spoke about the club’s impact on the LGBTQ community, and ways they hope to move forward.

“This building is a reminder of what once was, a place dedicated to equality and acceptance for all. It is a reminder of what happens when LGBTQ people decide to live openly and gather proudly. It's a reminder of how far we've come, but how far we still have to go,” said Michael Anderson, a bartender at Club Q.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Michael Anderson, a bartender at Club Q, speaks in front of a crowd gathered on the one-year mark of the shooting.

Daniel Aston’s father, Jeff, read a poem that he wrote in remembrance of his son, who was one of the five people killed.

“You lit up the room with your smile and your wit. You and Club Q made a good fit,” he said. “But random bullets from an angry man took away all your dreams and plans. Now all that love must make a new start.”

The five people killed in the shooting were Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rupp.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Cynthia Deuhr went to high school in Colorado Springs, and remembered all-ages Club Q events as a safe space for queer youth.

Many frequent Club Q visitors came to pay respects to the longtime establishment and the larger LGBTQ community. Cynthia Duehr, who went to high school in Colorado Springs, remembered going to Club Q’s parking lot cookouts, which were all-ages events.

“There'd be people who got it and then some elder queers to kind of show the way that it could be and show queer joy, which is not something you're used to, especially as a queer child in high school,” Duehr said.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper pauses in silence before he leaves flowers at a memorial dedicated to one of the five people killed during the 2022 Club Q shooting.

During the ceremony, Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes announced the next stage of creating a permanent memorial. Haynes said the memorial would be five columns and 17 boulders surrounding a flagpole bearing the pride flag, in remembrance of the lives lost and those injured.

The club has been closed since the shooting happened last year. While the owners eventually plan to reopen in a new location and under a new name, the timeline isn't yet clear.