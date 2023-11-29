President Joe Biden promotes clean energy jobs during tour at Pueblo wind tower plant

He said the law is “the most significant investment combating existential threat of climate change ever anywhere in the world. It does many things including providing incentives to make wind towers in America and bonuses for clean energy projects that use those American-made wind towers to power American homes.”



Pueblo–and the plant–is located in the congressional district represented by Lauren Boebert, who along with other Republicans, has been critical of the act and has tried to repeal it.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News President Joe Biden tours the CS Wind tower manufacturing plant in Pueblo with some of the plants employees.

Boebert hails from Colorado’s Western Slope, where oil and gas producers have historically been a key part of the economy and job creation. She said earlier this week that Biden’s efforts are harming working-class people.

Biden narrowly won Pueblo in 2020. The city has been a solid Democratic voting area for decades but has begun to swing more conservative in recent years.



The president made the sign of the cross as he noted that the wind tower plant was in Boebert’s district. He also reminded those in attendance–including CS Wind executives and staff, Pueblo officials and others–about her statement that the Inflation Reduction Act was a “massive failure.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, center, and Gov. Jared Polis, applaud as President Joe Biden delivers a speech promoting his administration’s economic agenda at CS Wind in Pueblo on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. The manufacturing plant produces towers for wind turbines used in wind power generation, and is the largest of its kind in the world.

He also highlighted other clean energy projects in Colorado, like the Arkansas River Conduit and the investment of solar company Meyer Burger in Colorado Springs, and said, “Folks, none of that sounds like a massive failure to me. How about you? I mean, it's crazy. This is an incredible opportunity. I've gone around the plant today, to those I got to talk to - you're changing America. You're changing America.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis, and Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar also addressed the audience prior to the president’s speech.