Festival of Lights returns to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend

By Kendra Carr
An ambulance is decorated with Christmas lights for the Colorado Springs Festival of Lights parade, December 3, 2022.
Courtesy Festival of Lights
An ambulance is decorated with Christmas lights for the Colorado Springs Festival of Lights parade, December 3, 2022.

The Festival of Lights is returning to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend. 

The parade starts at 5:50 p.m. on Tejon St. from Boulder Street just north of Acacia Park to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at Vermijo Ave.

As a part of the celebration, parking will be free in three city-owned garages on Saturday:

  • Bijou/Cascade parking garage – 215 N. Cascade Ave.
  • Nevada/Colorado parking garage – 130 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Kiowa/Nevada parking garage  – 127 E. Kiowa St.

Holiday ambiance with live music will ring out, including:

  •  3:30 p.m.Tuba Christmas playing at Acacia Park 
  • Noon - 3 p.m. Colorado Brass and carolers from Soli Deo Gloria Choir performing throughout downtown

Along with a parade, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Pioneers Museum are participating by holding special events throughout the day. 

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is participating with its Starting Line Saturdays event, which includes museum trivia all day, along with the following events:

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Artifact Demonstrations
  • Noon - 1 p.m. Olympic Gold Medalist Sarah Hildebrandt
  • 1. p.m. - 2 p.m. USA Men’s Wrestling Coach Bill Zadick

Pioneers Museum is coordinating crafts and face painting along with the following activities:

  • 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Almagre Saxophone Quartet
  • 2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Bear Creek Nature Center Puppet Show
  • 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Professor Higgins’ Magic Show
  • 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Heritage Ringers Handbell Choir
  • 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Snow Sisters’ Holiday Celebration Performance and Meet & Greet (Fairytale Fable)
  • 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Christmas Brass Quartet

A food truck village will also be up at the Pioneers Museum from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

