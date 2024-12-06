Festival of Lights returns to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend

The Festival of Lights is returning to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend.

The parade starts at 5:50 p.m. on Tejon St. from Boulder Street just north of Acacia Park to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at Vermijo Ave.

As a part of the celebration, parking will be free in three city-owned garages on Saturday:

Bijou/Cascade parking garage – 215 N. Cascade Ave.

Nevada/Colorado parking garage – 130 S. Nevada Ave.

Kiowa/Nevada parking garage – 127 E. Kiowa St.

Holiday ambiance with live music will ring out, including:

3:30 p.m.Tuba Christmas playing at Acacia Park

Noon - 3 p.m. Colorado Brass and carolers from Soli Deo Gloria Choir performing throughout downtown

Along with a parade, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Pioneers Museum are participating by holding special events throughout the day.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is participating with its Starting Line Saturdays event, which includes museum trivia all day, along with the following events:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Artifact Demonstrations

Noon - 1 p.m. Olympic Gold Medalist Sarah Hildebrandt

1. p.m. - 2 p.m. USA Men’s Wrestling Coach Bill Zadick

Pioneers Museum is coordinating crafts and face painting along with the following activities:

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Almagre Saxophone Quartet

2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Bear Creek Nature Center Puppet Show

3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Professor Higgins’ Magic Show

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Heritage Ringers Handbell Choir

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Snow Sisters’ Holiday Celebration Performance and Meet & Greet (Fairytale Fable)

5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Christmas Brass Quartet

A food truck village will also be up at the Pioneers Museum from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.