Former baggage building at historic Union Depot in Pueblo could become a new passenger rail station

The most likely site for a new train station in Pueblo is in the former baggage building that’s part of the historic Union Depot complex. It could eventually be part of a potential expansion of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief long distance passenger line and the proposed Front Range Passenger Rail project. Both projects have been in the works for years.



The location currently houses office and retail space. Utilizing it for the new passenger rail station, would allow the larger restored main depot structure to remain a community event space. That’s according to a study paid for by Pueblo County that updates a proposal from a couple of years ago. The work for the report is funded by Pueblo County’s 1A fund, which voters approved in 2016.

The study's authors gathered input from a variety of stakeholders including local agencies and organizations and the public, along with Amtrak and the relevant freight railroads.



The estimated cost for the project could approach $38 million, but that figure does not include some potential expenses, such as construction staging, an additional mixed use structure and other facilities.

Illustration from proposed Pueblo Area Station Plan Proposed Pueblo Station Area Plan

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News An antique locomotive belonging to the Pueblo Railway Museum sits behind the Pueblo Union Depot baggage building on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The plan recommends creating connections with a variety of modes of other transportation including local and long distance buses, bicycles and shuttles.

Additionally, the plan discusses making the station valuable to local businesses, allowing easy access to the Arkansas River Levee Trail and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk and supporting other aspects of Pueblo’s economic development.

Planning will also need to take into account the upcoming replacement of the aging Union Avenue Bridge since the railroad tracks pass underneath the bridge.



Other concerns include ensuring operations and possible relocation of the Pueblo Railway Museum, which has a number of vintage train cars and offers rides on a private short line track.

The next step is for the Pueblo County Board of Commissioners to adopt the plan. Then a governance framework will need to be established, which will likely include local, state and federal agencies like representatives from Amtrak and the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

Once that new authority is formed, it will be responsible for advancing the project along with exploring possible funding opportunities.