COVID Dial Will Disappear As Colorado Shifts To Local Control Of Pandemic Response

Six public health agencies serving the seven-county Denver metro area — and representing 60 percent of the state’s population — plan to collaborate through the Metro Public Health Coalition to slow COVID-19. Those include agencies serving Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson County and at least two of the three counties served by Tri-County Health.

That agency plans to keep its own version of the state dial, allowing residents to know where their county stands in its response to the virus.

“The dial will be retained,” said Dr. John Douglas, Jr., executive director of Tri-County, which serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. “We’re expecting to have some sort of dial.”

The state’s withdrawal allows local public health agencies to respond to local conditions, but it also risks a scattershot approach, with varied rules and messages cropping up, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus and expert in infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

“You’re going to get a balkanized system,” said Swartzberg, who has seen California and other states wrestle with similar dynamics. “I can imagine you're going to see very different health policies coming out of the southern part of your state, then Denver and its environs, and that's going to create confusion and frustration. It sort of winds up pitting one group against another.”

In recent weeks, some local public health leaders have called on the state to hold off on the dial transition for another month, saying models from the Colorado School of Public Health Modeling Team show that delaying policy changes until mid-May would prevent additional deaths and hospitalizations. The models show the numbers are worse as measures get lifted, especially if residents see the pandemic as over and ignore health warnings.

AP Colorado Governor Jared Polis adjusts his mask after making a point about efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state during a news conference Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Governor's Mansion in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

At a briefing for reporters Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said he was confident it was time to let decisions about the response be made at a local level.

“We fully support regional coordination,” Polis in the update, where he discussed the dial transition which he said would “empower our communities to take the strongest steps they can to protect people from COVID infection.”

At the same time, state public health officials acknowledge that the state, like much of the nation, is entering a “fourth wave” of infection and that we are now in a race to get enough people vaccinated before the virus continues to mutate its way through new hosts.

“We're at a pivotal point in the pandemic,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She noted that 1.3 million people in Colorado are now fully vaccinated, and the state has nearly 1300 vaccine providers giving shots in Colorado, “but the pandemic is certainly not over yet.”

Mobility is at its highest levels since the pandemic began and “infections are increasing in Colorado,” she said.

David Zalubowski/AP Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, listens as Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point about efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state during a news conference Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Governor's Mansion in Denver.

When pressed about why the state was moving to dissolve the statewide dial at what many public health experts see as a precarious point, Polis sidestepped the question. He said “the number of cases and hospitalizations will sadly continue to go up before it goes down. And we want that to be as short a peak as possible, and we want to get the numbers down.”

The governor said he had “full confidence” in local public health agencies to make decisions balancing “economic public health and epidemiological public health.”

Some statewide restrictions remain in place for now. Even in counties with low infection rates, face coverings will still be required in schools, child care centers, at personal service providers like hairdressers or barbers and in public-facing areas of government buildings. Those restrictions will likely be reviewed again by Polis in early May.

Douglas said he knows the pandemic has not yet run its course.

“Given the uncertainty of the variants, we're not quite out of the woods. We're not quite through the tunnel yet,” said Douglas, who joined the governor at his news update to discuss the handoff.

Douglas said the “core strategy” of the metro coalition was a two-step process. First, that group would move to the next less restrictive level on the current dial for the next month. Then in mid-May, those counties would move to “what we call the Clear Level, which means that all local restrictions will be lifted, capacities back to normal.”

Then the second phase starts, which Douglas called an “observation period,” in which “full reopening” will be reinstated, but counties could be moved back higher up to more restrictive levels on the dial should hospital admission rates head into worrisome territory.

He called this a “smart approach,” which would allow for one more month of vaccinations as well as creating predictability and consistency across the Denver metro.