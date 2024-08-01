Photos: Wildfires on the Front Range

Parts of the northern Front Range have been under plumes of smoke since Monday when the Alexander Mountain fire began. Since then, at least three other wildfires of various sizes have ignited around Jefferson and Boulder counties.

These deadly and destructive fires have claimed at least one life and damaged multiple structures. But amid the chaos, communities and first responders from throughout the state have stepped in to help their neighbors. Our photojournalists documented some of these moments. Here they are below.

Alexander Mountain fire

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As a wildfire burns in the background, Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch wrangler Sierra Moore, right, and other wranglers help move horses to trailers for evacuation on Monday, July 29, 2024. It’s unclear what started the fire, which firefighters are calling the Alexander Mountain fire, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A bicyclist pedals along County Road 23 above Horsetooth Reservoir on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as the nearby Alexander Mountain fire continues to burn.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News On Highway 34 west of Loveland, a local woman who asked to not be named holds ups sign thanking first responders and waves at passing vehicles on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as the nearby Alexander Mountain fire continues to burn.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An American flag blows in the breeze below smoke from the Alexander Mountain fire on Monday, July 29, 2024. It’s unclear what started the blaze, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents in the foothills west of Loveland.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Sharlynn Walmsley, along with her husband Gary, not pictured, evacuated their in the foothills west of Loveland after a wildfire started a few ridges over from their place, on Monday, July 29, 2024. It’s unclear what started the fire, which firefighters are calling the Alexander Mountain fire, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A firefighting aircraft approaches the smoke plume of the Alexander Mountain fire on Monday, July 29, 2024, seen from near Masonville. It’s unclear what started the blaze, but it has forced authorities to order the evacuation of nearby residents in the foothills west of Loveland.

Molly Cruse/CPR News Sharon Brown-Jodoin and Leo Jodoin watch the Alexander Mountain fire on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The couple drove down to Greeley after hearing the news about the fire. "It's just so upsetting to see it quite literally go up in flames," Brown-Jodoin said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, speaks with reporters at Fire Station 7 in Loveland, July 31, 2024, after touring efforts by firefighters to battle the nearby Alexander Mountain fire. The fire started two days previously and has now grown to more than 6,000 acres along and north of Highway 34 in Big Thompson Canyon.

Stone Canyon fire

Molly Cruse/CPR News Mary Dobbs soothes her horse Alaya at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on July 31, 2024. Dobbs evacuated with Alaya when the Stone Canyon fire threatened her home on Indian Mountain. "Everything was on fire," Dobbs said.

Molly Cruse/CPR News Suzanne Simmons, an evacuee from the Stone Canyon fire, holds her 12-week-old goat Annie at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on July 31, 2024. Simmons was evacuated from her home Tuesday night.

Molly Cruse/CPR News Carol Marra and Jen Brown load up their horses, Jack and Mirage, at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. They transported them to a friend's ranch where they can be more comfortable while the Stone Canyon fire continues to burn near Lyons.

Molly Cruse/CPR News Lindsey Bohland stands with her horses at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. She evacuated her four horses and a mule from her property in south Lyons due to the Stone Canyon fire.

Quarry fire

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A plane carrying flame retardant flies over the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver firefighters prepare to help with efforts to quell the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver firefighters prepare to help with efforts to quell the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy stops a driver in Deer Creek Canyon, as the Quarry fire burns nearby. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Smoke from the Quarry fire hangs over Deer Creek Canyon Road in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A firefighting plane skims the surface of the Chatfield Reservoir during efforts to quell the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A firefighting plane gets low over the Chatfield Reservoir during efforts to quell the Quarry fire in Jefferson County. July 31, 2024.